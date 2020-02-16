Time to Die premiere in China due to coronavirus not canceled

First reported by Deadline, No time to die, the next James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig, was temporarily postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the nation. Reportedly, the premiere of the film was temporarily halted due to the precariousness of China's medical dilemma.

The deadline states that Daniel Craig, who plays the main character, will not go to the screening of the film in Beijing and will not attend the publicity tour of the new film. At the moment, it is not entirely clear what will happen with the virus outbreak.

As previously reported, the death toll in the Chinese nation is currently at 1,600 people. For that reason, distributors and studios chose to stop the screening of the film, due to fear of the outbreak, especially when patients can travel from one country to another.

Fans of the film franchise know that Cary Joji Fukunaga was the director who directed the position in the new James Bond movie, in which 007 temporarily left his role in the British government's secret agency.

As the plot of the film progresses, James Bond is enjoying his spare time, until an old friend of his, Felix Leiter, approaches him about leaving retirement to fight a villain who has a dangerous new technology in your power Craig co-stars alongside a cast that includes Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Rami Malek, who plays the villain.

In addition, Christoph Waltz plays the other Bond villain, Ernst Stavro Blofeld. The premiere of the film is scheduled for April 10.

The James Bond film franchise has remained a great source of revenue for film studios, with $ 881 million worldwide, with $ 83 million of those sales from China. Daniel Craig, in past interviews, revealed that the franchise's new film would be the last.

At the moment, it is not clear who will take his place, but some rumors on social networks have suggested that Idris Elba would be a great option. Others on social media have asked for a female James Bond, but the film's producer, Barbara Broccoli, allegedly rejected this idea.



