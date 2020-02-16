Tim Tebow, minor league player of the Mets, continues to aim at 32-year-olds – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe16087047a2437caa70bf99b5e6c787a11% %MINIFYHTMLe16087047a2437caa70bf99b5e6c787a12%

PUERTO ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Whether in a Triple-A field in Syracuse or on a tennis court in South Asia, Tim Tebow is still working, waiting for an opportunity in the majors.

Now 32, the former quarterback held returns for the fifth year as a minor league gardener for the New York Mets.

A two-time national champion in Florida who won the Heisman Trophy and later a QB winner of the playoffs for the Denver Broncos, the XFL contacted Tebow on his return to football action this season. He said he loves the opportunity that the league is giving players who will eventually, according to him, form an NFL roster.

“But for me, this is what I wanted to do, chase it and be all inclusive. When I'm 50, I can't go back and do this, "Tebow said Sunday at the Mets spring training complex." This is part of a season and a time, and I feel like I'm in that season. I don't know when I will feel that I am out. "

Tebow's constant dedication has resulted in some strange training places, including one in the Maldives last month with his wife, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a South African who was crowned Miss Universe in 2017.

The couple married on January 20 in Franschhoek, South Africa, and got married on their honeymoon and participated in the Tebow Night to Shine program internationally. While in Maldives on his honeymoon, Tebow went to work in baseball.

“(The Maldives) don't have baseball cages there, but they do have a really sweet tennis court. I was able to get a soft knock against the back of the tennis net, ”said Tebow, who sent images on social media. "People said:" Friend, just stop. "

"Our trip was so fast in the Vatican that I was thinking:" It would be great if I climbed the steps of the Vatican like Rocky, "but I didn't," he said, laughing.

For the second year in a row, his season ended with an injury in July. In 2018 it was a hamate bone surgery in his right hand. Last season he tried to hit a ball with his bare left hand, which resulted in eight points and the end of another campaign.

"I didn't even know it. I picked up the ball and said," Yes, we stopped the guy in third position. "I looked at my hand and saw blood going everywhere. That was frustrating. It's just random things, coincidences," he said.

Tebow hit .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 77 games last year in his first Triple-A action.

While Tebow is eager to improve, boxing player Jed Lowrie wants to return to his former Star form.

Lowrie wears an orthopedic device on her left leg and said it gives her the best chance of playing one of her multiple positions as a utility player.

"I am excited to be here and return to the field with the boys," said Lowrie, 35. "We will simply take it day by day."

The versatile Lowrie was signed after the 2018 season and had a disappointing campaign from the beginning.

He opened 2019 experiencing pain in the back of his left leg while increasing his training, and the medical condition persisted during spring training. The 2018 All-Star sidelined the rest of the Grapefruit League and the first 140 games of the regular season.

On September 7 at home against Philadelphia, he struck out against Drew Smyly in the 5-0 loss of the Mets, his first appearance on the plate with the Mets.

Lowrie, who begins the final season of a two-year contract for $ 20 million signed in free agency, only had seven at-bats as an emerging hitter and never played on the field. He began his physical therapy once the season ended, returning to his "good routine," he said.

Lowrie said he "absolutely,quot; hopes to participate on Monday when the team's first full training occurs.

NOTES: The eight-time All-Star 2B Robinson Canó spent the offseason working to improve the strength of his legs. “My goal this year is to stay healthy. I know that if I'm healthy, I can be myself, the Robby that you always used to see playing this game, "said Canó, 37, who reached a personal record of .256 while playing 107 games in his first season with the Mets .