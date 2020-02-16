Thousands attend Met for the first home game of the Philadelphia Esports team – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – The new Philadelphia esports team is organizing their first home game at The Met. It is not just a group of children who play video games; esports is now a lucrative industry.

Business Insider reports that it will exceed $ 1 billion in revenue in 2020.

%MINIFYHTML86843a908ab5518590b95d0d9a322dbe11% %MINIFYHTML86843a908ab5518590b95d0d9a322dbe12%

Philadelphia even plans to build its own electronic sports headquarters in the sports complex in southern Philadelphia.

The Fusion took the stage on Saturday at the Met sold when fans gathered to see what is called the "Battle of Brother Love."

Saturday was the first time the Fusion opened a game in its territory.

The team began to applaud euphoric fans at the beginning of the game around 6 p.m.

The Fusion was founded in 2017 and competes in the Overwatch League.

It is the first professional electronic sports organization to represent Philadelphia.

There are 11 players on the 2020 list.

They faced Washington Justice on Saturday.

Previously, Houston outlaws played against Florida Mayhem.

The game works as follows: the first team to win three of the five "maps,quot; wins. The maps are like matches.

"They had the grand finale here last summer and it was amazing and this is even better," said fan Jenna Lynn McCullogh.

"Here, it's different, so you have Philadelphia fans that are loud and love Philadelphia sports, whether it's Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, Phillies, they don't care." They immediately welcomed the Fusion like any of the other teams in the city, "said Fusion President Tucker Roberts." We hate New York, we hate Boston, we hate DC, so it creates a bit of rivalry that other electronic sports don't have. "

Around 2,000 Fusion fans attended on Saturday.

Tickets for this weekend's games are sold out. Future home games will cost around $ 40.

Flyers' mascot, Gritty, was present.