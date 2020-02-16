Thomas Darby needs test ground to run in Cheltenham | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML76390c5e5140f21ae1d47bc92f45089411% %MINIFYHTML76390c5e5140f21ae1d47bc92f45089412%





Thomas Darby – needs test ground in Cheltenham

Thomas Darby will only have his chance at the Unibet Champion Hurdle if the test conditions prevail on the day of the opening of the Cheltenham Festival, coach Olly Murphy confirmed.

Runner-up of Klassical Dream in Hurdle of the Supreme Novices in Prestbury Park last March, the seven-year-old followed a fence race at the beginning of this season, but the November defeats in Warwick and Kempton caused a rethinking.

The change of plan seemed like a wise decision after Thomas Darby gave weight and a beating to his rivals in the Holloway & # 39; s Hurdle Matchbook in Ascot last month, which received a significant boost after the sixth, Pic D & # 39 ; Orhy, claimed the Betfair Hurdle in Newbury.

Thomas Darby has a 12-1 record for the Hurdle Champion on March 10, but Murphy is favoring an appearance at Fontwell on Sunday before a bow at the Aintree Hurdle in April.

He said: "We left it on (the champion's obstacle), but we would only think if it seemed that the ground would be very soft.

"The first preference at this time is to run in the National Spirit in Fontwell and then move on to Aintree.

"It makes sense to leave Cheltenham's option open, but it would have to be very smooth for him to run."