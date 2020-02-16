The waiting game: artists with albums nowhere in sight

It's been officially more than four years since the last Rihanna album.

And although the superstar and beauty mogul has certainly made it clear on social media that she is tired of fans asking for a follow-up of Anti, which dropped on January 28, 2016, there is little hope that the demand for fresh material will decrease. I'm sorry, Rih, we love you too much! And this is the longest time you have made us wait for a new album, overcoming the wait between Without complex Y Anti for 10 whole months. (However, the recent photo within the study has filled us with a renewed sense of hope).

However, Rihanna is barely alone.

While people like it Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Y Kesha Everyone has returned to pop music in recent weeks, with others like Dua Lipa Y Niall Horan Waiting on the wings with their own material, there is still an unfairly long list of pop stars who seem more than happy to make us wait.