The waiting game: artists with albums nowhere in sight

It's been officially more than four years since the last Rihanna album.
And although the superstar and beauty mogul has certainly made it clear on social media that she is tired of fans asking for a follow-up of Anti, which dropped on January 28, 2016, there is little hope that the demand for fresh material will decrease. I'm sorry, Rih, we love you too much! And this is the longest time you have made us wait for a new album, overcoming the wait between Without complex Y Anti for 10 whole months. (However, the recent photo within the study has filled us with a renewed sense of hope).
However, Rihanna is barely alone.
While people like it Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Y Kesha Everyone has returned to pop music in recent weeks, with others like Dua Lipa Y Niall Horan Waiting on the wings with their own material, there is still an unfairly long list of pop stars who seem more than happy to make us wait.
These are the singers who, like Rihanna, do not seem ready to end the new musical drought in the short term. So, if your IG comments are full of impatient fans, only they are to blame.
Rihanna
No one likes to make us wait like Rihanna. After a four-year period in which he released an album a year, the beauty of Barbados made us wait almost four full years before falling Anti in 2016. And although it seemed that the wait for her ninth studio album would not be so long, the singer revealed that she had started working on it only a few months after its release. AntiHere we are, more than four years later. In December 2018, he confirmed that the album, which was rumored to be a dancehall-inspired project, would be released in 2019. She lied. (This, however, gives us hope.)
Janet Jackson
When Janet Jackson released his eleventh studio album Unbreakable in 2015, seven years had passed since its last LP. So, the long breaks of the legendary pop star are nothing new. However, she hasn't been resting exactly on her laurels since that launch. She welcomed her son, Eissa Al Mana, in January 2017, resumed a world tour, launched a collaboration with Daddy Yankee ("Made for Now,quot;), was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and began a four-month residency in Las Vegas. Now, we finally have an update on new music, with the legend itself announcing on Instagram that Black diamond It is on the way. "I love you so much and I am #SoExcited to share this new era with you," he wrote in early February. "See you soon!"
Adele
It's been almost five years since the British singer said "Hello,quot; with her third LP, 25. And despite the reports that he has been working on a follow-up dating back to 2018, we haven't heard anything.
Frank Ocean
Boy Frank Ocean I like to wait. They were four endless years between the release of their debut album. Orange channel and his second and third, Endless Y Blonde, both released a few days apart. Three years have passed since those releases, and despite some songs here and there, as well as a mysterious (and deleted) tweet in 2017 that hinted that their next album was already finished, it has remained predictable in future plans. It is better not to hold your breath for Frank's new music. When you are ready, you will be ready. Until then, we wait.
Cardi B
It's only been two years since Cardi B dropped his Grammy winning debut studio album, Invasion of privacy, so it may seem a bit demanding for us to want a new collection of it. After all, she has been busy becoming a mother, making her film debut in Hustlers and judging the Netflix reality series Rhythm + Flow, but she was the one who promised us that a second album would be released in 2019, "hopefully … almost at the same time as Invasion of privacy came out, "as he said during a live Instagram broadcast on New Year's Day. That deadline has come and gone, with just the,quot; Press "to show it. I hope we have your second effort soon.
Sky ferreira
It's been a terrible six years since Sky ferreira dropped his excellent studio debut album Night my time, victim of two years of delays. And despite having been named one of the best albums of 2013 by several critics while achieving modest commercial success, he faced an amazing amount of delays on his second album, which he confirmed via Twitter where he had started working in July 2014. After spending time with a handful of performances, including a special appearance in 2017 Twin peaks revival and a role in Baby driver, released the first single Masochism, "Downhill Lullaby,quot; in March of last year, counting Gallow that the long delay was not exactly his choice and swearing "almost positively," the media said, that the album would be released in 2019. That came and went.
Baby prawn
It's been almost four years since Donald Glover, Recording under his Baby prawn aka, released his third album, "Wake up, my love!" And despite a handful of songs released in the summer of 2018, including "This Is America," Grammy winner, the wait for his next fourth studio album has persisted. In June 2017, he told the crowd at the Governors Ball Music Festival that it would be "Gambino's last album,quot;, but it remains to be seen if it will ever come or not. In December 2018, during an uncredited function in 21 wild"Monster," hinted that he wanted to leave the music, while during a main performance at the Outside Lands 2019 Music and Arts Festival in August, he told the crowd that it was "the penultimate show we will do." before removing the nickname Childish Gambino.
Katy Perry
Despite a series of singles released throughout 2019: "Never Really Over,quot;, "Small Talk,quot; and "Harleys in Hawaii,quot;, we are no closer to a 2017 follow-up Witness. Sure, she has been busy with American idol, but the Katy Kats are getting restless.
Lady Gaga
Look, nobody can say Lady Gaga He hasn't been busy since he released his fifth studio album Joanne in 2016. He not only topped the Super Bowl LI halftime show in 2017, but also headed Coachella, he won an Oscar nomination for his performance in the new 2018 version A star has been born (which also earned him an Oscar for the best original song thanks to his work on the killer soundtrack), launched a two-year residence at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas and presented his first makeup line, Haus Laboratories, sold exclusively on Amazon. But you can't blame us for waiting for the new LP. In March 2019, he tweeted: "Rumors that I am pregnant? Yes, I am pregnant with # LG6." That August, she shared a new photo of herself in the recording studio, hinting at the fact that gestation is not over yet. And still, we wait.
Weekend
It's been almost four years since Weekend (born Abel Tesfaye) released his third studio album, Star Boy. Since then, he has collaborated with people like Kendrick Lamar ("Pray for me,quot;), Geeseffelstein ("Lost in the fire,quot;) and SZA Y Travis scott ("Power Is Power,quot;, off For the throne, a music album inspired by game of Thrones), while also releasing a six-track EP, My dear melancholy, in March 2018. In August, just after the news that he had separated from his girlfriend Bella Hadid For the second time, he tweeted a selfie with the subtitle "full effect of album mode,quot;. And in September, he hit the red carpet at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival for the first time since his separation, looking almost unrecognizable. A new look for a new era of albums? Indeed. We have two main tracks, "Heartless,quot; and "Blinding Lights,quot;, and a title, After hours. But the release date still escapes.
Normani
She captivated everyone with her simple "Motivation,quot; last fall. She did magic with Megan Thee Stallion in "Diamonds," the lead single from Birds of prey Soundtrack last month. Where is the debut album? Or even the next solo single?
