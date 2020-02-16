The voice actor & # 39; Reese & # 39; and the student of & # 39; Celebrity Rehab & # 39; Jason Davis die at 35

%MINIFYHTML242f5316e9edb5cd0612c7e6a2de391b11% %MINIFYHTML242f5316e9edb5cd0612c7e6a2de391b12%

Wenn

The grandson of billionaire Marvin Davis and philanthropist Barbara Davis, who talked about his struggles with substance abuse, died Sunday, February 16.

Up News Info –

Jason Davis, who is best known as the voice of Mikey Blumberg in the Disney Channel "Recess" series, passed away. The former child actor died on Sunday, February 16 in Los Angeles, his family confirmed. I was 35 years old.

Jason's mother, Nancy Davis, says in a statement about his death: "I am so disconsolate to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis died this morning in Los Angeles. Jason had a real heart of gold with such enthusiasm for life. He was such a caring soul for all who knew him. He loved his friends and family above all else. "

%MINIFYHTML242f5316e9edb5cd0612c7e6a2de391b13% %MINIFYHTML242f5316e9edb5cd0612c7e6a2de391b14%

"We ask for privacy while we take the time to mourn this devastating loss," continues Nancy Davis. Details of the cause of death are not provided at the time of publication.

%MINIFYHTML242f5316e9edb5cd0612c7e6a2de391b15% %MINIFYHTML242f5316e9edb5cd0612c7e6a2de391b16%

Jason is the grandson of the late Hollywood billionaire mogul and oil mogul Marvin Davis, who owned 20th Century Fox, and philanthropist Barbara Davis. His father is the Turkish-American immigrant and winemaker Nebil Zarif. He is survived by his parents and four siblings.

During his life, Jason had been open about his struggles with substance abuse. Appeared in "Rehabilitation of celebrities with Dr. Drew"In the 2010-2011 season. He then co-founded a charity called Cure Addiction Now and dedicated himself to the organization over the past years and a half. The nonprofit organization investigates funds to find therapies that will end The cycle of use and abuse of substances, and helps addicts stay clean and sober.

Before lending his voice to "Recess" from 1997 to 2001, Jason was a child actor who played the young version of Chris Farley's character in 1997's "Beverly Hills Ninja." He also appeared in "Roseanne," "7th Heaven." , "Rush Hour" and "Mafia!". At the time of his death, Jason was working on a television show titled "The Two Jasons."