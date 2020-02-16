The United States says it will evacuate Americans from a cruise

%MINIFYHTML7b3b9ceab19dda456577cc4d8fe4fa0211% %MINIFYHTML7b3b9ceab19dda456577cc4d8fe4fa0212%

A man who became ill during a vacation in Hawaii and his wife, who was traveling with him, tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said.

The couple, 60, visited Hawaii in late January and early February, and the man fell ill during the second week of vacation, while staying in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu. Before that, the couple had been on Maui, but none showed symptoms while there.

Authorities said the man began to show symptoms on February 3 and that he was wearing a mask when he left the timeshare, the Grand Waikikian. He was probably infected before he arrived in Hawaii or while on his way to Hawaii in late January, said Dr. Sarah Park, a state epidemiologist. On Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan.

On the same day, the woman went to a hospital with a fever and her case was confirmed on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health of Japan. The ministry said she is from Nagoya, the fourth largest city in the country. NHK, the public broadcaster and city officials in Nagoya said she and the man who tested positive were married.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, an emergency doctor, said in an interview on Friday that authorities were contacting management at guest facilities where the man was, as well as those who worked there.

"The only way to do this right is to contact everyone," he said. "We are not worried about minimal contact, but those who had extensive contact will be given all the necessary support."