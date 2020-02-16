The United States bans the head of the Sri Lankan army accused of war crimes

NEW DELHI – The United States imposed an entry bar to the head of the Sri Lankan army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, citing his alleged involvement in war crimes during the final stages of the country's civil war.

The travel restriction to the general is the first significant international sanction imposed on a Sri Lankan official for the atrocities committed during the 26 years of civil war in the country with Tamil Tigre militants, which was stopped in 2009. The United Nations estimates that 40,000 Tamil civilians died in those final stages, many in extrajudicial executions, accusations that the Sri Lankan government has denied.

The measure was a reprimand to a Sri Lankan government that is packed with officials accused of rights abuses during the civil war, including Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who won the presidential elections last November. Mr. Rajapaksa was the secretary of defense during the last years of the war, and has appointed or promoted several officials accused of war crimes to important positions.

Now, observers and diplomats fear that Sri Lanka is falling back into illiberal democracy. Since Rajapaksa became president, activists, journalists and members of the opposition have been increasingly pressured by the government, which has harassed them through courts and police investigations and used pro-government media to harass any person suspected of dissenting.