The United States bans the head of the Sri Lankan army accused of war crimes

NEW DELHI – The United States imposed an entry bar to the head of the Sri Lankan army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, citing his alleged involvement in war crimes during the final stages of the country's civil war.
The travel restriction to the general is the first significant international sanction imposed on a Sri Lankan official for the atrocities committed during the 26 years of civil war in the country with Tamil Tigre militants, which was stopped in 2009. The United Nations estimates that 40,000 Tamil civilians died in those final stages, many in extrajudicial executions, accusations that the Sri Lankan government has denied.
The measure was a reprimand to a Sri Lankan government that is packed with officials accused of rights abuses during the civil war, including Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who won the presidential elections last November. Mr. Rajapaksa was the secretary of defense during the last years of the war, and has appointed or promoted several officials accused of war crimes to important positions.
Now, observers and diplomats fear that Sri Lanka is falling back into illiberal democracy. Since Rajapaksa became president, activists, journalists and members of the opposition have been increasingly pressured by the government, which has harassed them through courts and police investigations and used pro-government media to harass any person suspected of dissenting.
The successive governments of Sri Lanka have ignored the calls of rights groups and the international community to investigate and prosecute war crimes. US sanctions may encourage other countries to follow suit, or increase pressure for Sri Lanka to seek its own courts, however defective they are, observers said.
The sanction against General Silva, announced by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will prevent the general and his family from entering the United States.
"I am designating Shavendra Silva as ineligible to enter the United States because of her participation in extrajudicial executions during the civil war in Sri Lanka." Pompeo tweeted on Friday.
The Sri Lankan government quickly denounced the decision, with a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating that "there were no proven or proven accusations,quot; against General Silva.
"It is disappointing that a foreign government questions the prerogative of the democratically elected president," the statement said.
But for Tamils who still struggle with the trauma of war, General Silva's bar is welcome and late.
"Our people have been waiting for justice for more than a decade, and they are finally beginning to see the first movements of the international community to hold government officials accountable for crimes committed during the war," said Abraham Sumanthiran, a lawmaker from Sri Lanka representing a district in the predominantly Tamil northern province of the island.
"At least now, the Sri Lankan government must wake up to this reality and allow those responsible for killing thousands of civilians to be brought to justice," Sumanthiran added.
Human Rights Watch welcomed the travel restriction and urged the European Union and Britain to consider similar sanctions against Silva and others accused of rapes in wartime.
"Sir. Rajapaksa campaigned last year on a platform that dismissed all charges of war crimes and political killings committed by military personnel as politically motivated and promised to end the ongoing supervision by the UN Human Rights Council." to ignore accountability efforts, "said Alan Keenan, senior consultant for The International Crisis Group.
Shortly after his election, Mr. Rajapaksa appointed another retired general accused of war crimes, Major General Kamal Gunaratne, as secretary of defense.
General Silva ordered the 58th division of the Sri Lankan Army during the final stages of the war, a unit that the UN accuses of committing violations of rights on a large scale. Thousands of Tamils who surrendered to Mr. Silva's division disappeared without a trace.
%MINIFYHTML91631788b0a04017702389e2dfcad0e217%