The Tiger Roll team is satisfied with the return to action in Navan | Racing news

Tiger Roll – fifth to return in Navan

Tiger Roll left the connections very satisfied with a fifth credited on his return when stable partner Cracking Smart was left with a surprise winner of Ladbrokes Ireland Boyne Hurdle in Navan.

While Cracking Smart took the honors for Gigginstown House Stud and coach Gordon Elliott, Tiger Roll ran with real enthusiasm for much of the way as he prepares to bet on a fifth victory at the Cheltenham Festival and the third successive Randox Health Grand National .

Winner of this race 12 months ago, Tiger Roll only lost fourth place near home, having jumped well and traveled very well after being held in the back during the first part of the two mile five furlong competition .

Magic Of Light, last year's national runner-up, and Killultagh Vic shared duties at the head of matters, but both were flooded on the straight.

Cracking Smart (16-1) led two and went on to score four long Penhill, with Bachasson five long away in third place while coach Willie Mullins provided the two placed horses.