The state of the avalanche goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer is questionable after an injury in the Stadium Series – Up News Info

ACADEMY OF THE AIR FORCE – Avalanche goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer fell on his back to the ice when teammate Ian Cole's back collided with him at the end of the third period.

Grubauer left the ice slowly, with help, Colorado turned to back Pavel Francouz on the net, and the Kings left with a 3-1 victory Saturday night at Falcon Stadium to spoil the NHL Series showcase Stadium Series of the home team. And worse, an annoying Avalanche injury error continues to itch.

"The fact that (Grubauer) left the game tonight tells me that there is certainly the possibility that he might miss the games," said Colorado coach Jared Bednar. "I don't know. They were still watching him when we arrived. I just received news from the bank that they will review it."

The game was tied 1-1 at the time of Grubauer's departure, but did not fix the loss solely on his replacement. Francouz, 13-4-2 with a saving percentage of .925 this season entering Saturday night, could not warm up after sitting at freezing temperatures in the bank throughout the game. Kings striker Tyler Toffoli recorded a & # 39; hat trick & # 39; and scored the lead goal over Francouz with less than a minute left in the game.

"It's hard, because (those in Grubauer) have been sitting there for more than two hours, probably by the time he was inside and it's really warm out there," Bednar said. “He did what he could to help us win. We give up a good slot shot there with some traffic ahead for the winner of the game. We need to do a better job reviewing that record of the confrontation. ”

Francouz added: “It always helps if you make some stops at the beginning. You have the feeling with the disk. … Unfortunately, we lost with a goal at the last minute, so really (it stinks). We are very sorry to the fans and really wanted to win. "

Bednar said he will receive an update on the status of Gruabuer's injury on Sunday. The avalanche received the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at the Pepsi Center.

"Hopefully (Grubauer) doesn't go out too long," said Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon. "Just a frustrating game."