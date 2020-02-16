The rockets attack near the US embassy in Iraq, no victims are reported | Iraq News

Several rockets struck near the US embassy in the capital of Iraq early Sunday, a US military source said, in the last of a series of attacks on US assets in the country.

The rockets hit an Iraqi base that housed US troops and other coalition forces in the heavily fortified green zone of Baghdad, an area that houses foreign embassies and government offices.

According to Colonel Myles B Caggins III, spokesman for the US military operation in Iraq, the attack, which took place just before 3:30 a.m. (00:30 GMT), caused no casualties and only minor damages.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Rocket attacks, which the United States blames on Iran-backed militias within Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), have frequently landed nearby and, sometimes, at the U.S. embassy, ​​which is next to the base.

Sunday's attack came only hours after one of Hashd's Iran-backed factions, Harakat al-Nujaba, announced a "countdown,quot; to expel US forces from the country.

The faction leader, Akram al-Kaabi, tweeted a photograph of what he claimed was an American military vehicle, adding: "We are closer than you think."

The attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar attacks against Iraqi bases that house US troops. On Thursday, a mortar shell exploded at the Iraqi military air base K1 in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq. No victims were reported, Iraqi security officials said.

Last month, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling for the end of the presence of foreign troops linked to the US-led alliance fighting the ISIL group. There are currently approximately 5,000 US soldiers stationed in Iraq.

The resolution came after an attack with US drones in Baghdad killed the Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani; later it caused attacks with Iranian missiles against Iraqi military bases that house American personnel. Dozens of US military were injured in the attacks.