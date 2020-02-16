The rising Bruins win the Rangers 3-1

%MINIFYHTML591f723b5805c6bdfa761d55bd53c10f11% %MINIFYHTML591f723b5805c6bdfa761d55bd53c10f12%

NEW YORK (AP) – A defeat in the seventh game of the 2019 Stanley Cup final could have moved to the next season, except that the strong culture of the Boston Bruins has helped them stay on top of the classification of the Eastern Conference

Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and Patrice Bergeron each scored, and the Bruins began a four-game trip with a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday.

"We hope to play well every night," said Bruins deputy captain Brad Marchand. “When we play well, we will win most of the games. We simply stay at a high level. We do not accept losing in the room or in the organization. "

Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves when Boston picked up his ninth victory in 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad scored, but the Rangers' winning streak of four games broke. Alexandar Georgiev made his third consecutive opening for New York and had 31 saves in his team's 26th outing.

Coyle scored the winner with a short hand goal at 18:42 of the second period. The forward stole a record from Jacob Trouba on the blue line and surpassed everyone on the ice before turning a break for his 14th of the season.

"It takes time to recover from that," said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. "That was the big boost for us."

McAvoy opened the scoring at 7:18 p.m. of the first period after a disc struck Georgiev's head strangely. McAvoy fired a shot near the net and the disc bounced off two Rangers skaters before finding the bottom of the net. McAvoy also scored in the Bruins 4-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

"I knew I hadn't scored, but I wasn't losing sleep at night," McAvoy said of his 51-game goal drought to start the season. "It is good to have a partner in a short period of time, the most important thing is that we obtained two consecutive victories."

Zibanejad ended Halak's closing offer with a goal to play at 9:52 in the third period. Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome helped in the play. Bergeron added an empty net goal at the last minute.

"They are a tough team, they defend themselves very well, they have a lot of experience, they are in the middle," Rangers coach David Quinn said of the Bruins. "There is a reason why they have more points in the league."

The Rangers had a half-second chance to match the score when David Krejci was penalized for a four-minute infraction. The Rangers' power play has been one of the main units of the NHL, but it was not achieved in the middle period.

New York defender Ryan Lindgren was forced to leave the game after Krejci's penalty, but returned to action after receiving medical treatment.

"We are not going to score all the time, but we couldn't even create momentum from that," Zibanejad said about the extended power game. "He wasn't strong enough, I can't let that happen in an important game like that."

Henrik Lundqvist dressed as the substitute goalkeeper for the seventh consecutive game and has not started since he was shot against the Dallas Stars on February 3. New York has led three goalkeepers since removing Igor Shesterkin from the American Hockey League for the second time in January. 29

NOTES: The Bruins concluded their tenth of 13 sets of consecutive games this season … Boston is 8-1-1 in the first game of those sets and 5-4-1 in the second half. … Boston scratched defender John Moore, strikers Anton Blidh and Par Lindholm. … New York defender Tony DeAngelo missed his second straight game with an upper body injury, although Quinn expects him to return on Wednesday. … Shesterkin was out for the third consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

UNTIL NEXT TIME:

Bruins: Visit Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Rangers: Visit Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.