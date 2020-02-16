The production of films of & # 39; Matrix & # 39; brings the closure of San Francisco streets, low-flying helicopters on Sunday – Up News Info San Francisco

Home Local News The production of films of & # 39; Matrix & # 39;...

The production of films of & # 39; Matrix & # 39; brings the closure of San Francisco streets, low-flying helicopters on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The streets of the San Francisco financial district will be closed on Sunday night to film the production of films that involve helicopters flying at low altitude from 6 p.m. until midnight, officials said.

Two helicopters will fly at heights of 300 to 1,500 feet.

In recent days, San Francisco has seen traffic detours related to the production of a sequel to the popular movie franchise "Matrix,quot; starring Keanu Reeves.

