The production of films of & # 39; Matrix & # 39; brings the closure of San Francisco streets, low-flying helicopters on Sunday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The streets of the San Francisco financial district will be closed on Sunday night to film the production of films that involve helicopters flying at low altitude from 6 p.m. until midnight, officials said.
Two helicopters will fly at heights of 300 to 1,500 feet.
In recent days, San Francisco has seen traffic detours related to the production of a sequel to the popular movie franchise "Matrix,quot; starring Keanu Reeves.
