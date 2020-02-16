The powers renew their promise to maintain the arms embargo on Libya | News

%MINIFYHTML308620262793872f82aaa3a51ae468db11% %MINIFYHTML308620262793872f82aaa3a51ae468db12%

Violations of an arms embargo in Libya have become a joke and those who violate it must be held accountable, a senior UN official said.

Foreign ministers and other senior officials from a dozen countries met Sunday in Munich to discuss the conflict in Libya and reaffirmed their commitment to respect a very violated arms embargo and support a complete ceasefire.



"The arms embargo has become a joke, we all really need to step up here," said UN Deputy Special Representative in Libya, Stephanie Williams.

"It's complicated because there are violations by land, sea and air, but it must be monitored and responsible."

Germany and the UN organized the meeting in an attempt to maintain pressure to cut off external military support to the war parties in Libya.

"It has been obvious in recent weeks that there have been many non-negligible violations of the arms embargo," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at the press conference following the meeting.

"Clearly different explanations of Libya as to what are the reasons for this, but everyone agrees that the path we have taken, which is to separate the conflicting parties from their supporters, remains the only path to a possible successful outcome to end the civil war in Libya".

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said a previous agreement reached in Berlin last month has been repeatedly violated by continued arms deliveries and the intensification of fighting.

Libya has been in crisis since 2011, when a civil war overthrew dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

There are two rival administrations in the country: the Government of National Agreement (GNA) based in Tripoli, recognized by the UN, and a separate administration based in the eastern city of Tobruk, which supports the rebel military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the UN has the support of Turkey, which recently sent thousands of soldiers to Libya.

Haftar, whose forces launched an offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli last April, is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Reporting from Munich, James Bays by Al Jazeera He said Sunday's talks were similar to those held in January, and noted that some countries have continued to supply weapons in large numbers to both sides.

"If you do not succeed, try again, that is what is happening at the conference in Munich. Foreign ministers hope to try to re-route the international plan to stop all the weapons that flow to Libya, to reach both sides to celebrate a ceasefire, then make all Libyan parties speak and finally have an election negotiated by the UN in Libya, "he said.

Reporting from TripoliAl Jazeera & # 39; s Mahmoud Abdelwahed said sThe poradic struggle has continued for the past two weeks.

"In Libya, the two main problems of the arms embargo and the ceasefire on the ground have not been implemented," he said.

In April, Haftar launched a campaign to seize Tripoli from the GNA, dramatically intensifying the crisis.

Since the Berlin summit, rival Libyan military factions have gathered in Geneva in an effort led by the UN to forge a lasting truce.

A first round failed when officials concluded negotiations without signing an agreement, although another round of talks is expected next week.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council approved a 55-point roadmap to end the war in Libya and condemned the recent increase in violence in the oil-rich country of North Africa.

The European Union, whose foreign ministers will discuss Libya on Monday, is considering whether warships should apply the UN arms embargo against Libya and how to do it.