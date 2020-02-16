The North Texas couple aboard the quarantine cruise ship in Japan will return home on Sunday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Department of Health and Human Services is supporting the mission led by the State Department to repatriate citizens of the United States who were aboard a quarantined cruise ship outside of Japan.

The United States said the Americans aboard the Diamond Princess will return home on a rented flight on Sunday, but will face another two-week quarantine.

About 380 Americans are on the ship, which has since docked in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. So far, 285 people on the ship have tested positive for the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLb240b100917304e6050ecb56a157a55411% %MINIFYHTMLb240b100917304e6050ecb56a157a55412%

Passengers, including newlyweds from North Texas Tyler and Rachel Torres, have been quarantined on the ship since February 5 and remained in their rooms until Wednesday.

"They are doing everything possible to keep us entertained," Torres told Up News Info 11 during a satellite interview.

Irving's couple said they discovered Monday that someone in the next room tested positive for the coronavirus. But they said doctors and the Centers for Disease Control told them they are not at high risk of getting sick because they had no direct contact with that patient.

After arriving in the US The couple, along with hundreds of other Americans, must go through another two weeks of quarantine at the Air Force bases in Texas and California.

In a statement released on Saturday, the CDC said the government "will conduct risk assessments to ensure the health of each traveler."

"Those passengers returning from Japan will be accommodated separately from people who are already in quarantine from the previous Wuhan repatriation flights. All travelers from Japan will be evaluated before boarding the chartered plane by the State Department to prevent Symptomatic travelers leave Japan.These aircraft will be received by a team of US government personnel deployed there to assess the health of passengers.The passengers will be checked before leaving the ship and monitored and evaluated by medical personnel and public health every step of the way, even before takeoff, during the flight and after arrival, U.S. government personnel will conduct risk assessments to ensure the health of each traveler, including controls temperature and observation of respiratory symptoms. Travelers will be monitored during the flight to Travis Air Force Base, where all travelers will be re-examined. Any passenger who is taken to the San Antonio-Lackland Joint Base will also be monitored during that flight and checked upon arrival in Texas. ”

As for when they get off the ship, the couple said they "will go directly to Whataburger." They also plan to accept your cruise refund and take advantage of Princess Cruises' offer for a free future trip.

For the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak, visit the CDC's Novel Coronavirus 2019 website.