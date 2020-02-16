The next iPhone may arrive soon: 11 things you should know

The missing Apple iPhone, iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 can finally be launched next month. Apple launched iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X in 2017. In 2018, the company launched iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and the latest generation iPhone (released in 2019) are iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max Apple jumped from iPhone 8 to iPhone 11, and there has not been an iPhone 9. In addition, the company must still launch the successor to the iPhone SE launched in 2016.

So, the speculation is high that the next iPhone, which will probably be launched next month, may be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. Wondering what specifications the next iPhone will come with? Here are all probable specifications, price, availability and more …