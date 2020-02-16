The new phones of Samsung and Xiaomi, WhatsApp reach a milestone of 2 billion, price cuts for Samsung phones and other technological news of the week

South Korean tech giant Samsung introduced its flagship Galaxy S 2020 line along with its second folding smartphone this week. The company has launched Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip at a price of $ 999, $ 1199, $ 1499 and $ 1380 respectively. The three Galaxy S series smartphones come with 120Hz displays, a minimum of 8GB of RAM, better cameras and 8K video recording. The phones will be available worldwide starting March 6. The three Galaxy flagship phones, S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra, will be backed by the same 7-bit and 64-bit octa-core processor. There are two processor variants, one with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, while the other option is Exynos 990. The devices also run the Android 10 operating system. There is IP68 protection against dust and water on all models along with a Ultrasonic on-screen fingerprint scanner, facial recognition and reverse loading.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a cover design and features a 6.7-inch FHD + Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex screen and a small secondary cover screen on the outside that measures 1.06 inches. The main screen comes with a perforation notch that hides the 10MP selfie camera. Outside, there is a dual camera configuration with a 12MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 12MP wide angle main camera. The foldable phone works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-bit 64-bit, 8-core processor with 8 GB of RAM. The device runs OneUI based on Android 10 and is backed by a 3,300 mAh battery. Click here to read the full story.
