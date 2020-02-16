The new phones of Samsung and Xiaomi, WhatsApp reach a milestone of 2 billion, price cuts for Samsung phones and other technological news of the week

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a cover design and features a 6.7-inch FHD + Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex screen and a small secondary cover screen on the outside that measures 1.06 inches. The main screen comes with a perforation notch that hides the 10MP selfie camera. Outside, there is a dual camera configuration with a 12MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 12MP wide angle main camera. The foldable phone works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-bit 64-bit, 8-core processor with 8 GB of RAM. The device runs OneUI based on Android 10 and is backed by a 3,300 mAh battery. Click here to read the full story.