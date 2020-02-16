The new environment secretary George Eustice admits & # 39; we can't protect everyone & # 39; after the storm Dennis

The new Secretary of the Environment, George Eustice, risked anger in flood-affected areas yesterday after warning that "he will never be able to protect all homes,quot; from extreme weather.

Less than a week after his ministerial position, Eustice warned that the nature of climate change means that extreme weather events, such as this weekend's flood, are becoming more common, and advises: "We have to live with that fact ".

But he insisted that the government is investing billions in flood infrastructure and has done "everything it can do with a significant sum of money."

Speaking to Sky News during a visit to York, one of the most affected areas, Eustice said that 600 flood plans, which protect more than 200,000 homes, have been introduced in the last five years and approximately 2.5 billion dollars have been spent. pounds in flood defenses.

He denied that the floods this weekend had caught the government off guard and said: "It is not the case that we are not doing anything; we have done a lot.

"We can't do anything about these extreme weather events, but the steps we have taken have meant that the impact of those weather events has affected fewer properties."

Rescuers save a woman and a baby while evacuating the residents of Nantgarw, Wales, after floods caused by storm Dennis

Blake, a year old, is handed over to his mother, Terri O & # 39; Donnel, by a rescue worker while emergency services continue to take families to a safe place, after a flood in Nantgarw, Wales

Teme Street in Tenbury Wells is seen underwater from the flooding of the overflowing Teme River in western England

"The fact is that these extreme weather events are becoming more common, we have to live with that fact." But we are spending billions of pounds on flood infrastructure & # 39 ;.

He added: & # 39; There is always more that can be done. We can never protect every home just because of the nature of climate change and the fact that these weather events are becoming more extreme, but we have done everything we can do with a significant sum of money, and there is more to come. 39;

The comments run the risk of infuriating flood victims who have blamed the lack of protection against damage to homes and businesses. Speaking about planning before the Dennis storm, Mr. Eustice said: & # 39; I had a conference call with local resilience forums.

An older woman is rescued from a property on February 16, 2020 in Nantgarw, Wales, while floods ravage the area

Floods surrounded two abandoned cars that had been left on a flooded street in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire

"I have been in regular contact with our teams on the ground, we have had teams, for example, in Bewdley (Worcestershire), putting temporary defenses."

His comments come when the United Kingdom is suffering a wetter winter than usual, after one of the wettest autumns recorded.

The Meteorological Office said that rain records through Saturday afternoon show that around 13.8 inches of rain have fallen since early December, 6 percent above the normal level.

But despite the floods this weekend, the winter count is unlikely to exceed the 2014 record, when about 21 inches of rain fell during the three-month period.

Houses on a street in Pontypridd, Wales, were surrounded by floodwater after the Taff River exploded today.

Items inside a flooded charity shop were left floating in muddy waters after the Teme River exploded in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: & # 39; We are ranked 30th in the table in terms of wet winters as they are. We have had a couple of notable rain events, but in other years there has been much more rain that has gradually fallen, so it doesn't show that much because it doesn't cause the same problems we see with the rains this weekend. . & # 39;

In December, East Anglia, which receives an average of two inches of rain in the month, and Southeast England, which receives 3.2 inches, saw 150 percent of its average rainfall during the period.

Yesterday, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said the government was "intensifying its response,quot; to extreme weather situations. He said he will allocate £ 4 billion for flood defenses in the next six years.

999? Our fire truck is filling up with water! Usually, they are called in emergencies to put out fires. But such was the flood that followed the storm Dennis that a group of firefighters had to be saved from the water. Members of the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were evacuated by boat after their engine got caught. Colleagues rescued firefighters stranded in Lindridge, Worcestershire, after the Teme River exploded yesterday. The crew boarded a boat, leaving the vehicle behind. Elsewhere, an ambulance was stranded in Nantgarw, South Wales. Members of the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were evacuated by boat after their engine got caught. Colleagues rescued firefighters stranded in Lindridge, Worcestershire, after the Teme River exploded yesterday The crew boarded a boat, leaving the vehicle behind. Elsewhere, an ambulance was stranded in Nantgarw, South Wales

£ 850m supercomputer to forecast storms

By Victoria Allen science correspondent in Seattle

Major storms will be forecast up to eight days in advance thanks to the Met Office upgrade to a £ 850 million supercomputer.

The new weather forecast system will be the fastest in the world, increasing Met Office's computing capacity six times.

The data collected will be used to help predict storms more accurately, select the most suitable locations for flood defenses and anticipate changes in the global climate when the device is turned on in August 2022.

An aerial view of the Welsh village of Crickhowell, which has been cut off when the Usk River explodes on its banks on the Crickhowell Bridge near the Bridge End Inn

Professor Albert Klein Tank, head of the Hadley Meteorological Office for Science and Climate Services, said: "There will be more and more waiting time for forecasts such as the storm last week and the Dennis storm this weekend." . And that is really a great benefit for the preparation. Now it's almost five days of delivery time, and when you return in time, it was only one or two days.

"Therefore, increasing that time horizon is really one of the efforts in the weather forecast."

The & # 39; timeout & # 39; To predict a significant weather event was only two days ago a decade ago, which gave little time to prepare flood defenses or warn the elderly and hospitals.

But the new supercomputer can analyze & # 39; boxes & # 39; smaller in terms of area of ​​the atmosphere. Professor Tank said the events would be predicted in eight days in the coming decades, and that extreme weather forecasts could arrive within 50 days.

This would help prepare transportation centers such as airports and railroads as well.

Flood water surrounds the bowling club after the Taff River exploded in Taffs Wells, north of Cardiff, in South Wales, this morning.

The Met office currently uses three Cray XC40 supercomputers, which together form one of the most powerful climate and climate processors in the world.

In operation since December 2016, they can perform 14,000 billion calculations per second. This system, which will reach the end of its useful life in late 2022, is among the 50 most powerful computers in the world and contains enough storage to store more than 100 years of HD movies.

The Government is investing 1.2 billion pounds in the new measures.

The supercomputer itself is expected to cost £ 854 million, with the remaining funds earmarked for investment in the observations network and program offices over a period of ten years.

The secretary of Business and Energy, Alok Sharma, said: “ Rain or rain, our significant investment for a new supercomputer will further accelerate climate predictions, helping people to be more prepared for the interruption of climate since planning of trips to the deployment of flood defenses & # 39 ;.

The man's body is in the river when South Wales is hit by a massive landslide after the storm Dennis sheds rain from a MONTH in 48 hours amid a record number of flood alerts

Storm Dennis has devastated parts of the country with winds of up to 91 mph and flooding the entire nation.

Hundreds of flood warnings are in place, with a woman believed to have been dragged to her death in Brighton.

Flood warnings cover the entire country, with warnings from Scotland to Cornwall.

A record number of flood warnings have been recorded today, and the situation in South Wales is said to be life threatening.

Two people died yesterday, an 18-year-old in Kent and another man who fell overboard near Margate Harbor

By Raven Saunt Y Danyal Hussain for Mailonline

The body of a man in his 60s was found in a river in South Wales, and the region suffered the worst part of the destructive storm Dennis, which today is causing devastation throughout the country.

The discovery, which is the third death confirmed by the storm, comes after a month of rain hit Britain in the space of 48 hours this weekend, with more flood alerts and warnings today than on any other occasion. registered.

South Wales police declared a major incident and sent emergency services to rescue the flash floods, and Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire did the same.

Today's death came after the walker fell on the Tawe River, in South Wales, around 10 a.m., before heavy floods dragged his body. They finally found him eight miles from where he had fallen.

A large search and rescue operation was also started in the early hours of the morning to find a missing woman, believed to be a little over 20 years old, who was seen mysteriously walking towards the sea in Brighton, Sussex.

Despite hours of frantic search, which included a Coast Guard helicopter, they still haven't found it.

A second woman was also swept away by floods in Worcestershire, but the search has been suspended until tomorrow.

Rescuers save a woman and a baby while evacuating the residents of Nantgarw, Wales, after floods caused by storm Dennis

A main street in Pontypridd, Wales, is flooded, and cars are forced to walk through flood waters next to abandoned stores.

Meanwhile, locals in the Rhondda Valley, South Wales, watched in horror as a torrent of thick black mud cascaded down a hillside, with today's storm causing a horrible landslide.

Storm Dennis, which endangers life, caused flooding throughout Britain and led the Meteorological Office to issue its highest level warning with heavy rains and fierce winds of up to 91 mph.

At 4pm on Sunday there were 254 flood warnings, which means immediate action is required, and 349 flood alerts warning people to be prepared, covering an area from the Tweed River of Scotland to the rivers of West Cornwall .

These 614 flood alerts and warnings were the most recorded in a single day.

The situation was said to be particularly dangerous in South Wales, where the Meteorological Office issued a red warning due to heavy rains and the risk of flooding. It is the first red warning issued by rain since 2015.

An ambulance is among the submerged vehicles floating in the water after flooding in Nantgarw, Wales, this morning caused by the storm Dennis.

The downpour & # 39; life threatening & # 39; has caused a carnage of floods throughout Britain, with South Wales and the town of Crickhowell (pictured) particularly affected

Crickhowell has been cut, with police and other emergency services trying to rescue stranded residents while floods flood the village.

South Wales police said emergency services were dealing with multiple floods and landslides, and residents were required to evacuate residents from homes.

Gwent police said Skenfrith residents, Monmouthshire, were advised to evacuate due to flooding.

One of the most affected areas in South Wales was the village of Nantgarw, Rhondda Cynon Taff, near Cardiff, which had seen entire abandoned streets under the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency teams, including firefighters and volunteers, had evacuated Oxford Street from the village since 5 in the morning and continued working at noon on Sunday.

Assistant Police Chief Jennifer Gilmer said: "I would like to assure the public that it has been affected that we are doing our best and that we will continue to work tirelessly until all the risks dissipate."

& # 39; I would like to thank all our emergency services and rescue partners for their assistance and professionalism.

"I have very clear advice for everyone, which is not to panic and be sensible, stay away from any danger, such as streams and rivers, and contact us in case of emergency."

The force has told people in the affected areas to stay indoors unless a trip is necessary, avoid waterways and monitor social and local network updates.

Later, Ms. Gilmer added that she felt that her strength had done enough to warn the public about the risk of flooding, stating that the subsequent rain was "worse than people had anticipated."

She said: "When things began to escalate overnight, we were very well placed to scale our response and reach as many people as possible."

The families that left during the mid-February breaks were stranded while the & # 39; cyclone bomb & # 39; 1,200 miles wide hit Britain

The fields in Pembrokeshire, South Wales have been flooded, with particularly severe warnings for much of Wales today.

Semi-submerged cars due to flooding in Oxford Street, Nantgarw after storm Dennis hits the United Kingdom. Resident Melanie Hughes took the picture

Cars submerged in Nantgarw, and people retreated to the upper floors of their homes as floods invaded

A walkway in Pontypridd is blocked by debris after storm Dennis hits the United Kingdom, with the city of South Wales severely affected

Flood water swept through the courtyard of a grave and surrounded the tombstones in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, after the Teme River exploded during storm Dennis

Severn River floods in Worcester, after the storm, Dennis hits the Midlands. The Dennis storm is scheduled to cause a major disruption in parts of the United Kingdom for the second day amid dozens of flood warnings and hundreds of canceled flights.

Flood water surrounds a house after the Trent River exploded on its banks, in Lowdham, Nottinghamshire due to storm Dennis

Items inside a flooded charity shop were left floating in muddy waters after the Teme River exploded in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire

Several inches of water had risen on both sides of the glass window in front of the store at the charity shop in Tenbury Wells leaving much of the stock underwater

Rescue operations continue while emergency services take families to a safe place, after flooding in Nantgarw, Wales, when storm Dennis hit the United Kingdom.

Floods hit homes in Taffs Well, north of Cardiff, in South Wales, when the Taff River on the left bursts its banks because of the effects of the Dennis storm

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received 1,300 calls & # 39; unprecedented & # 39; only on Sunday and made 76 life bailouts.

Group manager Paul Mason said the scene his team faced was the worst he had experienced in his 31 year career.

He said: & # 39; We started receiving calls at 5 am.

“ The water reached the windowsills in some cases, so we sent a series of boats and crews to help with our partner agencies, systematically crossing each of the houses, knocking on doors, trying to prioritize people.

& # 39; This weather is unprecedented. We have not seen this, it is incredible, and it is in all the valleys of South Wales.

& # 39; In my 31 years in service, this is the worst I've seen. I had never experienced anything like this before.

He said some residents had refused to leave their homes despite having been encouraged to do so, but would be monitored for their safety.

Resident Greg Curtis, 68, was rescued in a lifeboat from the street around 1 pm, said he and his wife were awakened by neighbors who hit their house at 4 a.m. on Sunday, and described the incident as a & # 39; nightmare & # 39 ;.

He said: & # 39; The water was about two feet from my house.

& # 39; It just arrived very fast. I feel a little upset but it is what it is.

& # 39; I have lived here for 46 years and we have never had anything like this here.

"When the water goes down, I will come back and then we will enter the insurance part and we will fight to get anything."

Melanie Hughes, 38, was also evacuated in a lifeboat along with her husband and two daughters, said she was awakened by car screams and alarms in the early hours, and said many of her family's possessions had been lost. .

She said: & # 39; Everyone is safe, which is the main thing. We were lucky.

& # 39; But our cars, kitchen, furniture, everything is gone. It's going to be a couple of months of hard work now.

"It was dirty, there was nothing to save."

Emergency services members evacuate residents and their dogs from flooded houses in a rescue boat after the Taff River exploded in Nantgarw, south of Ponypridd, in South Wales.

Blake, a year old, is handed over to his mother, Terri O & # 39; Donnel, by a rescue worker while emergency services continue to take families to a safe place, after a flood in Nantgarw, Wales

Un perro y su dueño son rescatados por los servicios de emergencia después de una inundación en Nantgarw, Gales, después de que la tormenta Dennis azotara el Reino Unido.

La calle Teme en Tenbury Wells se ve bajo el agua de la inundación del desbordante río Teme en el oeste de Inglaterra

Un rebaño de ovejas quedó abandonado en un parche de hierba que se encoge después de quedar varado por el aumento de las inundaciones en Carmarthen, Gales

Un empleado limpia una tienda de poundland en Pontypridd después de que la tormenta Dennis golpee el Reino Unido, lo que lleva a inundaciones generalizadas

Un empleado limpia un salón de manicura en Market Street en Pontypridd después de que la tormenta Dennis golpee el Reino Unido y provoque inundaciones generalizadas

Los miembros de los servicios de emergencia controlan un vehículo en Eastham Bridge donde el tema del río estalló en sus bancos en el oeste de Inglaterra

Un miembro del público vadea las aguas de las inundaciones con una maleta después de las inundaciones en Nantgarw, Gales, cuando la tormenta Dennis azota el Reino Unido.

Una calle se inunda durante una inundación repentina en Crickhowell, Gales, que ha sido cortada después de la tormenta Dennis hoy

Un coche bajo el agua en Pontypridd. La calle principal de la ciudad del sur de Gales quedó sumergida en el agua después de que la tormenta golpeara hoy

La calle Teme en Tenbury Wells se ve bajo el agua de la inundación desde el desbordante río Teme en el oeste de Inglaterra esta tarde

Katherine Murphy, otra residente evacuada, dijo: 'Nuestra planta baja es un desastre total. Está sucio por todas partes, huele, es horrible.

'Bajé las escaleras alrededor de las 5 de la mañana porque estaba sonando una alarma y vi que entraba agua abajo. Fue realmente rápido.

'Fuera de los coches estaban bajo el agua,amp;#39;.

Chris Davies, director de la compañía Arc Training en el cercano polígono industrial de Treforest, dijo que el fondo de su negocio estaba "totalmente bajo el agua,quot;, y dijo que le preocupaba si el incidente estaría cubierto por un seguro.

Él dijo: 'Mi pensamiento ahora es si esto está cubierto por un seguro, porque es un hecho natural.

'Podría significar una pérdida de negocios para nosotros. Tomará semanas volver ahora. Cuando reciba su reclamo de seguro, recupere el dinero, compre todas las cosas nuevas, comience a operar nuevamente, está hablando de miles '.

Un automóvil está rodeado de escombros que dejó el agua de la inundación, cubriendo una carretera en Mountain Ash, al sur de Gales, el 16 de febrero, después de que la tormenta Dennis causó inundaciones en grandes extensiones de Gran Bretaña.

A digger is used to clear debris from a trapped car, carried by floodwater, from the road outside the Aberdare Hotel in Mountain Ash, Wales

Flood water surrounds a clothes shop on Teme Street in Tenbury Wells, after the River Teme burst its banks in western England

A woman carries a dog and a man carries his trainers as they wade through flood water on Teme Street in Tenbury Wells, after the River Teme burst its banks

Aman wades through flood water as he passes houses in Church Street in Tenbury Wells, after Storm Dennis battered the area

The flood waters were high in the area, travelling halfway up a front door and forcing people to flee to the upper levels of their homes

Two horses have been penned into their outdoor stables by the fast-rising floodwater on a farm in Leicestershire

Flood water surrounded two abandoned cars that had been left in a flooded street in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire

One man rescued a floating plant pot from the water outside of his flood-bound house in Tenbury Wells

The worst scenes were in Pontypridd, South Wales, where the high street was left completely underwater after the River Taff burst its banks.

Ambulances were among several vehicles submerged in water with popular stores, including Costa Coffee and Boots, being blocked by the rising floodwaters.

At Nantgarw, a village near Cardiff. rescuers brought people from their homes in boats, while a helicopter was seen winching someone clear of floodwater at Crickhowell on the river Usk.

Declaring a major incident, South Wales Police said in a statement: 'The emergency services, jointly with local authority planning departments, local health boards, and organisations such as mountain rescue, Natural Resources Wales and utility companies, are working continuously to ensure the safety and welfare of those affected, minimise damage to infrastructure and property, and minimise disruption.

'Some communities have been cut-off as a result, but emergency service workers are working tirelessly to put measures in place to ensure the safety of residents.

'The public can be reassured that everything is being done to ensure their safety and that while obviously under significant demand, emergency services are coping with the pressure placed upon them.'

Severe flood warning were issued for the Scottish Borders and for the River Neath in South Wales, while the River Taff burst its banks and left cars floating in roads with water rising up to invade neighbouring homes.

Homeowners say they received flood alerts at 4am telling them to take immediate action and move to safety.

One mother-of-two said: 'I was woken up by a phone call and then had a voicemail saying to get to safety. It was really frightening as I,amp;#39;ve never experienced flooding like this before.'

An ambulance was spotted stranded in the water at nearby Nantgarw following a night of heavy downpours, while a high street was also submerged and people had to be rescued.

A car passes through a flooded road as flood water rises near Yalding in Kent as Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding across the country

A digger is used to clear debris, carried by floodwater, from the road outside the Aberdare Hotel in Mountain Ash, Wales

Flood water surrounds a cottage on Church Street in Tenbury Wells, after the River Teme burst its banks in western England

Flood water from the River Wharfe covers football pitches in Tadcaster, north Yorkshire as Storm Dennis ravages the country

Parts of Worcester in the West Midlands have flooded, with hundreds of flood warnings now in place throughout the country

Flood water from the River Ouse covers the pavement outside businesses in York, northern England on February 16, after Storm Dennis caused flooding across large swathes of Britain

A woman looks out of her window as ducks swim past in floodwater after the River Severn bursts it,amp;#39;s banks in Bewdley, west of Birmingham on February 16

A car passes over Teston Bridge near Maidstone in Kent as Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding across the country

A huge search and rescue operation was launched in the early hours of the morning to find a missing woman, believed to be in her early 20s, spotted mysteriously walking into the sea in Brighton, Sussex

Despite hours of frantic searching, which included a Coastguard helicopter, she has still not been found. Pictured: Search teams on the beach in Brighton

A car is surrounded by debris left by flood water, covering a road in Mountain Ash, south Wales, with work underway to clear the street

Resident were forced to walk through thick mud and debris that had been left when the floodwater receded in Mountain Ash, Wales

A man in a high-visibility overcoat clears debris from the pavement at a bus stop in Aberdare, Wales, after it was washed up by flooding caused by Storm Dennis

A cyclist rides through a flooded riverside path as the River Ouse in York continues to rise potentially causing further flooding

Waves crash over the lighthouse at Porthcawl, South Wales, with shocked people watching on and filming the spectacle this morning

The incredible images show the waves smashing the lighthouse in Porthcawl, as brave watchers stand nearby to get a photo

Flood water surrounds a garage after the River Trent burst its banks, in Lowdham, Nottinghamshire because of Storm Dennis

A lorry driver sits trapped by flood water in the cab of his petrol tanker after the River Teme burst its banks near Lindridge, western England

Sand bags and flood defences are pictures at the entrance to a business near Lowdham, after the River Trent burst its banks, in Nottinghamshire

Members of the Fire and Rescue Service conduct a search operation after the River Teme burst its banks in Lindridge todau

Authorities in Lindbridge are conducting searches for people who may have been caught up in the shocking floods today

Flood water covers fields and roads after the River Teme burst its banks near Lindridge, western England, on February 16, 2020, after Storm Dennis caused flooding across large swathes of Britain

Environment agency workers put up flood defences in floodwater after the River Severn bursts it,amp;#39;s banks in Bewdley, west of Birmingham

Severe flood warning were issued for the Scottish Borders and for the River Neath in South Wales, while the River Taff in Pontypridd, South Wales burst its banks (pictured), causing severe floods

A commercial bin floats in the rising water in a flooded street in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire

In Carmarthen, west Wales, the RSPCA had to save a flock of sheep who were stranded on farmland.

Jason Finch, RSPCA inspector national water rescue coordinator, said: 'We,amp;#39;re on full alert status. We,amp;#39;ve responded to more than 50 major incidents in just the past few hours today.'

Natural Resources Wales warned the 'very high,amp;#39; river could have 'significant impact downstream towards Cardiff.'

Gwent Police told residents in Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, to leave their homes due to flooding. Emergency centres are also being set up in a string of towns to provide cover for those affected.

Weather station monitoring Storm Dennis winds has £4,000 of equipment blown away by the gales Staff manning a weather station on the Isle of Wight were counting the cost of the storm today. Their valuable equipment to measure wind speed was blown away and they are still trying to find it. The equipment, worth about £4,000, was checking the terrifying wind speeds when it was torn from its mountings. Isle of Wight Weather Centre meteorologist David Carrington posted online: 'The weather centre was also a causality of the storms. One of our Stevenson Screens worth over £1,000, plus £1,500 worth of equipment inside the screen, plus one of our pro weather stations attached to the outside of the screen worth another £1,500 was totally blown away by the strong winds. 'The equipment, set up as a remote station in a secure and secret location on Wroxall Downs, stopped transmitting data to us. 'We went up to have a look and it was just gone. We are gutted to say theleast.' He,amp;#39;s hoping it will be handed back by anyone finding it and it hasn,amp;#39;t been smashed beyond repair.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council also set up centres at Merthyr and Aberfan Leisure Centre. Villagers in Tonna near Neath, were evacuated by bus on Sunday morning.

In the 24 hours at 7 am, Tredegar in southeast Wales received four inches of rain, while the fastest gust recorded in the same period was in Aberdaron, where 91 mph was measured at 6 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a search is also underway for a woman feared to have been swept to her death on Brighton seafront in huge Storm Dennis waves today.

She was seen in the water around 2.45am and despite hours of searching, there was no sign of her with rescuers fearing the worst. An 11-year-old boy was found safe and well in Dundee, Scotland, after going missing last night.

Nearly 30,000 homes in towns and villages across Dorset were left without electricity and heating after torrential rain and howling gales from Storm Dennis knocked out power supplies, while residents were forced to evacuate their homes in parts of the Scottish Borders and in Wales.

The Met Office has issued alerts for parts of Yorkshire, Wales, Devon, East Sussex and Kent.

Rail services were suspended in South Wales after the tracks submerged in the rain, while the line between Derby and Long Eaton was also closed.

Floods saw the M54 heading westbound in Telford, along with the A616 around Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire and the A52 between Stragglethorpe and Gamston in the East Midlands, Highways England said.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant set up a crowdfunding page to raise a target of £3,000 for residents affected by flooding in his constituency.

The Labour MP wrote: 'Seeing the floods devastate our communities is truly heartbreaking.

'Homes and businesses across the Rhondda have been affected by the winds and rain of Storm Dennis and many families will have lost everything.

'We,amp;#39;ve been inundated with offers of support and help. At present the emergency services are advising volunteers to stay safe but will require support in the aftermath.'

It occurs when Storm Dennis killed two people yesterday, an 18-year-old man who had difficulties at sea in front of Kent and another who fell overboard from a tanker near Margate Harbor.

A firefighter carries a dog to safety as part of ongoing rescue operations due to flooding in Nantgarw, Wales after Storm Dennis hit the UK

An elderly woman is rescued from her home and carried to safety by rescue workers after getting caught up in the storm in Wales

A view of fields flooded near St Clears, Pembrokeshire, South Wales as Storm Dennis lashes the country this weekend

A man walks through floodwater near Oxford Street on February 16, 2020 in Nantgarw, Wales. Danger to life warnings are in place in Wales

A member of the public is rescued after flooding in Nantgarw, Wales as Storm Dennis ravages the UK this weekend

A husky and its owner are rescued by emergency services after flooding in Nantgarw, Wales after Storm Dennis hit the UK

A child in a onesie gives a high five to a rescuer who saved her from a property in Nantgarw, Wales after flooding today

The Taff River in Pontypridd, South Wales, near Cardiff, which has exploded on its banks and flooded people's homes, with submerged cars.

Floods caused by Storm Dennis near Villa Park in Birmingham, threatening the match between Aston Villa and Tottenham today

Local residents remain cheerful as walk through receding floodwater in Mountain Ash, Wales as Storm Dennis hit the UK today

Houses on a street in Pontypridd, Wales, were left surrounded by flood water after the River Taff burst its banks earlier today

Flood water surrounds the bowling club after the River Taff burst its banks in Taffs Wells, north of Cardiff in south Wales on February 16

Water has flooded the Worcester New Road cricket ground. Flooding from the River Severn in Worcester, after storm Dennis hits the Midlands

A half submerged fast food van after flooding in Nantgarw, Wales as Storm Dennis hit the UK, causing a record number of flood alerts

The Tourist Information centre is seen full of floodwater from the overflowing River Teme in Teme Street in Tenbury Wells, western England

Rescue workers continue operations after flooding in Nantgarw, Wales, which has been particularly badly affected by the storm

Flood waters rise near Yalding in Kent, as Storm Dennis brings heavy rain and flooding across the country

A child,amp;#39;s toy vehicle remains unscathed after flooding in Nantgarw, Wales, despite several cars and ambulances being submerged during the day

A man wades through flood water that nearly reaches his waist as he heads towards an ambulance in a flooded street in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire

The relief of the storm Dennis is still some distance away, said Mr. Dewhurst of the Meteorological Office, adding that "heavy rains and strong winds,quot; would continue today in much of the United Kingdom.

"South Wales will see a lot of rain before Dennis moves north later to Scotland and Northern Ireland."

Previously, the Ministry of Defense deployed British army personnel to help people in West Yorkshire areas severely affected by floods during the Ciara storm last weekend.

Flights have been canceled for security reasons, with British Airways and easyJet confirming cancellations.

More than 230 easyJet flights inside and outside the United Kingdom on Saturday were canceled, while several sports matches were also canceled due to the weather.

Two bodies were taken from the rough sea on Saturday, before the worst of the storm occurred.

One man was found after a large search operation in Margate after a distress call early in the morning, while another was found in Herne Bay.

Waves pound against the harbour wall at Portreath, Cornwall, as the UK is hit with weather disruption for the second weekend in a row as Storm Dennis sweeps in

Powerful waves caused by Storm Dennis break on the shoreline around the small port of Porthleven, south west England this morning

Flooding from the River Severn in Worcester, after storm Dennis hits the Midlands. Troops have been deployed to help with flood preparations in parts of West Yorkshire and some people in the Scottish Borders have evacuated their homes

The strong waves deposit sand on the Aberystwyth waterfront in Wales, and storm Dennis will ravage the country this weekend

A satellite image of the Dennis storm (left, above) moving across the North Atlantic on February 15, 2020. According to the weather forecast, the Dennis storm will extend south and east through northern Europe, bringing Heavy rains and strong winds.

Strong waves hit the coast in Lepe Beach, Hampshire during storm Dennis. Storm Dennis is ready to bring a big break to parts of the UK for the second day

Experts have warned that this weekend's weather attack would cause more flooding. Troops have been deployed to help with flood preparations in parts of West Yorkshire and some people on the Scottish borders have evacuated their homes where there are severe flood warnings.

A man works to remove a tree blown over by Storm Dennis in Birkenshaw on the outskirts of Bradford, Leeds this morning

A tree in south London uprooted by Storm Dennis, photographed by a member of the public as the storm batters the country

Storm Dennis caused a landslip in Exeter, Devon, with a park home on the brink of falling over the edge of a cliff

Thick flood barriers are still in place outside the entrance to the Queen,amp;#39;s Hotel as the River Ouse in York continues to rise because of Storm Dennis

The families that left during the mid-February breaks were stranded when the & # 39; cyclone bomb & # 39; 1,200 miles wide hit Britain.

In dozens of cities that are still reeling from the devastation caused by the Ciara storm last week, the army was recruited to reinforce flood defenses.

But experts warned that this weekend's attack would cause more flooding.

Costa and Boots submerged by Storm Dennis floodwaters as River Taff bursts its banks The River Taff in Pontypridd, South Wales burst its banks this morning, leaving ambulances stranded and cars floating in floodwater. Footage posted on social media shows Pontypridd High Street submerged in floodwater with Boots and Costa unreachable, as Storm Dennis ravages the nation. The fast-moving floods have also invaded homes in the town, which is near Cardiff. Homeowners say they received flood alerts at 4am telling them to take immediate action and move to safety. One mother-of-two said: 'I was woken up by a phone call and then had a voicemail saying to get to safety. It was really frightening as I,amp;#39;ve never experienced flooding like this before.'

Virgin canceled four long-haul flights from Heathrow to Hong Kong and Boston scheduled for yesterday and today.

Passengers were reserved for other services. Meanwhile, British Airways confirmed 40 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow last night and had been canceled tonight, with routes to Amsterdam and Glasgow as the most affected.

According to European air passenger rights rules, airlines that cancel flights have a duty to provide replacement transportation, as well as hotels and meals if necessary.

BBC journalist Christian Fraser and his wife Topaz were among the tourists whose travel plans were ruined.

They had to fly to Gran Canaria yesterday in a recess of the easyJet package of £ 3,500, but they were informed that the flights were canceled and no other information was given.

"No one helped us and nobody seems to know what's going on," Fraser told The Mail on Sunday.

& # 39; Now we don't know whether to try to reach Gran Canaria by our own means. We tried to contact easyJet for help on Friday night, but the call centers closed at 8 p.m. ''.

Both the A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk and the M48 Severn Crossing eastbound between Monmouthshire and South Gloucestershire closed due to high winds, while drivers were warned that other bridges and roads could be closed.

Two people had to be rescued after their car was swept off the road and had become wedged against a gate in a field near Newcastleton, Scottish Borders, after a nearby river burst its banks

This photo appears to show a car park flooded in South Wales, with several cars submerged underwater as Storm Dennis ravages the nation

South Wales appears to be particularly hard-hit by the flooding, with Storm Dennis depositing more than a month of rainfall in just a weekend

In the 24 hours to 7am, Tredegar in south-eastern Wales received four inches of rain, while the fastest gust recorded in the same period was in Aberdaron where 91 mph was measured at 6pm on Saturday

The River Taff in Pontypridd, South Wales burst its banks – leaving ambulances stranded and cars floating in roads with water rising up to neighbouring homes

Homeowners in Pontypridd say they received flood alerts at 4am telling them to take immediate action and move to safety

This car in Kent was crushed by falling debris, after several bricks were dislodged by fierce winds from Storm Dennis this morning

A huge section of bricks from a house in Kent were blown away, smashing down onto a car below, though no-one appeared to have been injured

Members of the Fire and Rescue Service were forced to rescue colleagues trapped by flood water in a stranded Fire Engine after they had been attempting to help residents in Lindridge

Network Rail has imposed a speed limit of 50 mph on trains that will cause some cancellations.

The emergency teams and a rescue helicopter were transferred yesterday to Herne Bay in Kent, but could not save an 18-year-old man who had difficulties.

Previously, a coast guard helicopter, a Royal Navy warship and RNLI lifeboats launched a rescue operation after a man fell from the 325-foot Maltese fuel tanker, B Gas Margrethe, in front of Margate a 5.40 am

Desperate search for woman dragged into the sea by huge waves in Brighton caused by storm Dennis A woman who was afraid of being dragged to death on Brighton's seafront in the huge waves of the Dennis storm today is currently being sought. It was seen in the water around 2.45 a.m. and, despite the hours of searching, there were no signs of her with rescuers who feared the worst. The Coast Guard helicopter spent more than two hours with spotlights exploring the sea surface between Marina and Palace Pier. The search resumes now that it dawns. A Sussex police spokesman said: & # 39; The alarm was raised by members of the public at approximately 2.45 in the morning after a woman was seen in the water. "It has not yet been located and the Coast Guard is preparing to resume its search shortly."

A body was found after a seven-hour search in what the coast guard described as "very rough,quot; seas.

En el Valle Calder de Yorkshire, que todavía se estaba recuperando del daño causado la semana pasada por la tormenta Ciara, se desplegaron 75 miembros del 4º Batallón, Regimiento Real de Escocia y otros 70 reservistas para ayudar a erigir barreras y reparar las defensas contra inundaciones.

John Curtin, executive director of flood and coastal risk management at the Environment Agency, said he was more concerned about Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire.

"This storm could be a step forward from what we have seen before."

"We had a great storm last weekend (now we have) saturated basins, thaw and rain, so it is the perfect storm."

The Environment Agency, which issued 34 flood warnings and 246 alerts, said preparations were being made to operate defenses, flood storage warehouses and temporary barriers to protect communities.

The Secretary of the Environment, George Eustice, said: "We are totally focused on ensuring that communities are protected and have access to the support and advice they need to stay safe this weekend."

The Meteorological Office confirmed last night that Storm Dennis was a "cyclone bomb,quot;, which means that its air pressure has been reduced by 24 millibars or more in 24 hours.

Chief meteorologist at the Steve Willington Meteorological Office said: “ The storm Dennis will bring another period of very unstable weather this weekend with flood risk, particularly in parts of England and Wales and also in southern Scotland, where the thaw It will add to the risk of flooding.

'Después de la tormenta Ciara el fin de semana pasado y más lluvias esta semana, el suelo ya está saturado en algunos lugares. Our advice is to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and follow the safety tips & # 39 ;.

The Dennis storm has caused widespread disruption of travel across the country as strong winds and heavy rains sweep the nation. Waves are shown on the Dawlish waterfront in Devon on Saturday

P,amp;O Ferries confirmed that "they expected delays to continue throughout the day due to technical problems and the expected climate." A ferry is seen sailing through stormy seas when it arrives in Dover yesterday