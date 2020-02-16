Home Local News The Minnesota Democrats held the "Medical Care for All,quot; rally at the...

The Minnesota Democrats held the "Medical Care for All,quot; rally at the State Capitol – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>The Minnesota Democrats held the "Medical Care for All" rally at the State Capitol - WCCO
%MINIFYHTML2ba88d1db23ef695489ec0de51cb5cc911% %MINIFYHTML2ba88d1db23ef695489ec0de51cb5cc912%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Democrats held a "Medical Care for All,quot; rally at the state capitol on Sunday afternoon.

State representative Alice Mann led the concentration at the capitol roundabout in the fight for affordable medical care.

%MINIFYHTML2ba88d1db23ef695489ec0de51cb5cc915%%MINIFYHTML2ba88d1db23ef695489ec0de51cb5cc916%

Attendees at the rally say they want legislators to know that they want medical care to be a human right.

"The last session, the Democrats had the opportunity to make medical care more affordable, but instead they voted to collect billions in health care taxes that make care more expensive for everyone," said Anne. Neu, deputy director of the Republican House of Representatives in a statement.

%MINIFYHTML2ba88d1db23ef695489ec0de51cb5cc917%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©