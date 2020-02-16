The Minnesota Democrats held the "Medical Care for All,quot; rally at the State Capitol – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Democrats held a "Medical Care for All,quot; rally at the state capitol on Sunday afternoon.

State representative Alice Mann led the concentration at the capitol roundabout in the fight for affordable medical care.

We must be strong and clear: nobody should postpone the necessary treatment. No one should die because they can't see a doctor. No one should die because they cannot afford their medications. OUR HEALTH IS NOT FOR BENEFITS. Join us this Sunday at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/YqwUqz5SQV – Representative Alice Mann (@ AliceMann4House) February 10, 2020

Attendees at the rally say they want legislators to know that they want medical care to be a human right.

"The last session, the Democrats had the opportunity to make medical care more affordable, but instead they voted to collect billions in health care taxes that make care more expensive for everyone," said Anne. Neu, deputy director of the Republican House of Representatives in a statement.