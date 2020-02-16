The local widow pays $ 6K to a dating company that says it didn't deliver – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML7654c9df0ca0a510e6b8686f0896ddca11% %MINIFYHTML7654c9df0ca0a510e6b8686f0896ddca12%

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Love is in the air this week, but it could have a high price.

A local widow said she paid almost $ 6,000 to a dating service, just to end up alone.

Marilyn Kelley was looking for love in a world that constantly slid to the right.

"I'm not looking to remarry," Kelley said. "But you really feel very alone when you reach this age."

A year after her husband's death, Kelley had barely re-entered the dating scene when she received a call from the Fort Worth dating company.

"They tell you, & # 39; Oh, you're perfect, you're the kind of person we need & # 39;" Kelley recalled.

The company announces itself as a safe haven for local singles. The company says it conducts background checks, interviews applicants, offers advice and plans events where local singles can socialize.

Members can also examine a private website of potential suitors with recent images of real and examined people.

Kelley went to an interview in person and stayed for the sales pitch.

"She talks very fast and gives you a lot of information," Kelley said, referring to the seller. "And you feel so overwhelmed, but you also feel that if I don't do this, I will be the dumbest person in the world."

Kelley paid $ 5,995 to become a member. That was just the beginning. The contract states that most of the rate is obtained at the end of the initial interview.

That means Kelley also paid his own headshot, plus a monthly fee of $ 19.95 to access the private website.

Since April, Kelley has spoken with five men over the phone, but no conversation has led to an appointment.

"I feel like I just threw away all this money," Kelley said. "It's totally bam, bam, bam, everything is happening very fast."

Sarah Riordan, regional director of the Fort Worth Dating Company, sat down to explain how the business works.

She said members can trust that they will not be captured because each individual has been personally examined by the company.

"If you don't want to be single, you should put yourself in a situation to meet other singles with like-minded ideas," Riordan said.

Up News Info 11 reporter Alanna Autler asked: "How would you respond to complaints that you use high pressure sales tactics?"

"If someone feels pressured, it's probably just internal pressure because they really want to make a change in their life," Riordan said.

“For many people, $ 6,000 may seem like a lot of money. How do you justify as a company charging something like that? Autler asked.

"Well, because the program that Marilyn selected is a three-year program with unlimited pause time, technically, she will get much more than three years of that membership, along with the selection of each person she will meet through of the program, we are making unlimited matches for her, and we give her a beneficial way to meet people in a safe environment and make some friends too, "Riordan said. "So, really, being single is an investment."

Riordan said that, unlike other dating sites that use an algorithm, the company "chooses by hand,quot; matches the compatibility. However, Kelley showed Up News Info 11 how to generate matches for itself by simply entering preferences in the website application.

"We do a lot when it comes to pairing, but there are no computer generated matches or anything," Riordan said. "It's very practical and very personalized. We have a much higher success rate than any other way, just because the sincerity level will be much higher."

Autler asked: "In terms of success rate, do you have a quantifiable number that you can share?"

"No, because everyone's level of success is defined differently," Riordan said.

The company uses the word "pairing,quot; in its marketing. But the member's contract explicitly states that Fort Worth Dating Company does not match.

"So, is it pairing, but not pairing?" Autler asked.

"Pairing as in the personal search, suggesting to people that we believe it would be a good option for you," Riordan replied, explaining that the staff uses interview techniques and love languages ​​to assess compatibility. "But ultimately, it will be your decision if that is a match."

Despite the company's emphasis on finding local singles, customers could also be paired with members of the affiliate, Dallas Dating Company.

One of Kelley's parties lives in Pottsboro, a small town near the Oklahoma border, more than 160 miles from his home in Burleson.

Riordan said the company reveals the possibility that members can match the singles of any of the chapters in their initial documentation, but they will honor a member's request to focus on a specific area.

"If Marilyn doesn't want to meet someone in North Dallas, she has every right to say," No, thanks, "Riordan said.

"What do you say to members who say they paid a lot of money and then had nothing to show?" Autler asked.

"All they have to do is communicate with us," Riordan said. "We are open Monday through Saturday, and we would like to help anyone who is not satisfied with the services."

Ten months later, Kelley is still single. But she is not asking for a refund. She said that all she wants is a couple.

"You just feel really stupid and a little used," Kelley said.

Riordan said that most contracts last approximately three years and that the company does not issue refunds.

Fort Worth Dating Company has been in business since 2001. Better Business Bureau awards it an A + rating.

Riordan said the company does not "call cold,quot; to customers. She said they only call people who "choose,quot; to be contacted.