The findings on the theft of Red Sox posters will come out at the end of next week

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on Sunday afternoon in Florida that the findings in his investigation of the 2018 Red Sox and the theft of illegal posters will be announced at the end of next week.

“We always want the investigations to be carried out as quickly as possible. However, never at the expense of making sure that we have followed all possible leads and have done everything possible to obtain the correct data & # 39; & # 39 ;, Manfred told reporters during a press conference dominated by the scandal of theft of posters. "There were a couple of events in Boston that delayed us, people who had to be interviewed again."

On January 7, The Athletic cited "three people who were with the Red Sox during their 108-win season in 2018,quot; when reporting that "during that regular season, at least some players visited the video playback room during the games To know the signal the opponents of the sequence were using & # 39; & # 39; Sports Illustrated reported that Manfred learned of the accusation in the 2017 Houston Astros investigation process, and had planned to follow it privately until You heard about the next report.

A week later, Manfred's nine-page report on his Astros investigation was published, which ultimately resulted in one-year suspensions for the Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were both fired later, and the exits of Red Sox manager Alex Cora (Houston banking coach in 2017) and new Mets manager Carlos Beltrán (who played his last season with the team).

At the press conference following Cora's departure, the Red Sox management repeatedly urged observers not to give judgment on the accusations until after the MLB investigation, and in the following weeks repeatedly stated that they would be exonerated in Great measure for her.