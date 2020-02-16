The European Manchester City ban: the Sunday supplement discusses what follows for the side of Pep Guardiola | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML58e7d1c8dad1fa86e68999c7c5ccff2b11% %MINIFYHTML58e7d1c8dad1fa86e68999c7c5ccff2b12%

"If De Bruyne played for Liverpool, it would be the first name on that team card every week. It's the closest thing to Steven Gerrard I've seen and Liverpool has never replaced him, for example."





Mark Ogden of the Sunday supplement says that Manchester City players will not show any loyalty to the club if they feel their career is being damaged by not being in the Champions League.

"Absolutely sympathetic to City: the rules have been put in place to protect a small band of elite clubs," Martin Samuel, The Daily Mail & # 39; s Chief sports writer, said the Sunday supplement.

"So the only way to enter the elite in the long term, I'm not talking about Leicester, that was a miracle, was to spend this money that City had spent. Otherwise, City would have sat there and Manchester United would take to his best players, as they did with Wayne Rooney in Everton.

"People talk about clubs that grow organically, how? Everton had the best young player in the world and Manchester United came and signed it. So, the City road is the only way: the big clubs and UEFA have created this situation with the money of the Champions League. " The only way to enter is to match clubs financially in this arms race. So, that's what Manchester City did.

"Everyone thinks that if you don't support FFP, you're a laissez-faire capitalist who wants everyone to throw money at him to solve a problem. What this FFP would solve would be, instead of giving money to the Champions League at four or five elite clubs give it to the league, maybe 75 percent to the league and 25 percent to the clubs. Now you have a competitive league, that would be a great start, but they won't. "

Will the stars of City stay?

Will Bruyne still be in City next season?

The speculation had already begun on what life would be like without the head of the city, Pep Guardiola, who is left all season in his contract, while there is now uncertainty about the future of his key players such as Raheem Sterling, De Bruyne and Ederson

City players will not show any loyalty to the club if they feel their career is being damaged by not being in the Champions League, said Mark Ogden of ESPN in the supplement.

"The players will take care of themselves," he said.

"When Juventus was downgraded after the match-fixing scandal, Patrick Viera was one of the first to leave and still hated Turin when he left Juventus when they were relegated. Players can talk about loyalty as much as they want, but if they feel that his career is being damaged by a club that cannot offer them what they want, they will find a way out. The big city players like Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne have long-term contracts, so there is no way the city allows it they leave easily.

"However, if they were in a situation where they cannot generate the income to play with these players, none of the players have won the Champions League yet and if they stay in the City they will not win it for two more years." . Those players will be tough.

"It is similar to Leeds in the sense that once a club cannot offer players what they want, they will leave. I imagine that the agents of Manchester City players will already be seeing where they could play next season." if the ban is maintained. "

Should Liverpool attack De Bruyne?

One of the players that will undoubtedly attract everyone's attention if the City's ban is maintained will be De Bruyne, who once again shined this season in the center of the City's field.

Would he do well in Liverpool?

Ogden said: "If this ban is maintained and Liverpool believes that De Bruyne is a player who can improve them, how can Manchester City prevent De Bruyne from being interested in moving to Liverpool? I know this is hypothetical, but Liverpool is the best team in Europe: if your club is not in the Champions League, how do you avoid being interested in joining them?

"If De Bruyne played for Liverpool, he would be the first name on that team token every week. It's the closest thing to Steven Gerrard I've seen and Liverpool has never replaced him."

"Kevin De Bruyne is the only player who could enter this Liverpool team if you were forming a team of the season," added Daily Mai journalist Martin Samuel.

"You would have 10 red shirts, then maybe one from City and that's De Bruyne. He's the only thing Liverpool really doesn't have, it's if Jurgen Klopp feels he needs that player."