The election of Delhi and the creation of a Hindu voting bank | Asia

Last week, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of India faced a massive rejection in local legislative elections in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a relatively new and small political party, swept the polls, won 62 seats and left only eight for the BJP in the 70-member assembly of Delhi.

Delhi does not have the status of a complete state and the elections for its assembly used to be quite discreet until 2015, when the BJP made it a matter of sharp tone. That year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his campaign, but, despite deploying his huge machinery for the game, he faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of the then rookie AAP, securing only 3 seats.

This year, the BJP campaign in Delhi was led by Amit Shah, the Indian Interior Minister considered Modi's trusted man and his right hand, but he was not able to lead the party to victory.

While some opposition-minded commentators welcomed the defeat of the BJP in Delhi as a crack in their monopoly of power, what happened in these elections cannot be held.

The electoral defeat of the BJP is not really a sign of its political weakness or the decline of its political project. On the contrary, the Delhi election showed that, in fact, the ruling party has succeeded in pushing its political opponents to the right and forcing them to comply with its rules. It also continues to shape the Indian electorate, forging a Hindu constituency that fully embraces its Hindu nationalist agenda.

Campaign against anti-Muslim sentiment.

As in previous election campaigns, in Delhi, the BJP leadership focused its efforts on inciting anti-Muslim sentiment to achieve the Hindu vote. In fact, the party tried to turn the elections into an anti-Muslim vote, using recent Muslim protests to scare their constituency.

At the end of January, Shah urged voters to "press the button (of the electronic voting machine) … with such anger that the current reaches Shaheen Bagh."

Shaheen Bagh is a Muslim-dominated Delhi neighborhood that has witnessed persistent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CAA grants ethnic and religious groups, excluding Muslims, from neighboring countries in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh the right to apply for Indian citizenship and many consider it anti-Muslim.

Taking advantage of the Muslim face of the anti-CAA protests, the BJP tried to create a Muslim scare in the minds of Hindus, claiming that Shaheen Bagh's protests were a threat to India's integrity and that the protesters were traitors and agents from Pakistan.

The AAP maintained a studied silence about the protests throughout the campaign. Their leaders not only maintained a physical distance from the protest sites, where their electorate expressed their apprehensions about the policies and intentions of the ruling Hindu majority party, but also refrained from making statements about it. They argued that the elections were about the state of Delhi and that they should be fought on issues of public services such as water, electricity, health and education.

Then, when BJP officials accused the AAP of sponsoring demonstrations, the AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, felt compelled to respond. He accused the BJP of trying to vote on the protest and said that if he had power over the police force, he would have cleared "the Shaheen Bagh area in two hours."

Political commentators applauded the AAP for its intelligent movement by not taking the ideological bait thrown by the BJP by evading the controversial issue. In private, according to reports, the leaders of the AAP said that speaking against the AAC at this juncture would be seen as "pro-Muslim,quot; and would alienate the Hindus.

At the same time, Kejriwal also made an effort to prove his Hindu credentials using Hindu symbolism in his campaign. He came to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional hymn for Lord Hanuman, and visited a Hindu temple on the eve of the elections to demonstrate his piety.

In the end, the AAP strategy proved successful. Hindus, especially low-income communities, voted for a party they saw as an efficient provider of basic services such as water, electricity, health and education. Muslims, on the other hand, had no choice. They made a tactical decision to support the AAP, despite their silence about their victimization, since the other opposition party, the Indian National Congress, had no chance.

At this time, Congress, which has spoken in defense of the Muslim community, has been completely discredited in the eyes of Hindu voters as "pro-Muslims,quot; thanks to the relentless attacks of the BJP. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2014, won no votes in these last elections.

Shaping the Hindu voter

Some have wondered why the BJP invested so much and increased the stakes so much in an election that has no greater political importance, especially given the fact that the reappointment of the AAP was an announced story.

For the BJP, the election of Delhi was not as important as the electoral platform it offered to promote its Hindu nationalist vision.

It must be remembered that, during the last six years, in all the elections, wherever they have fought, the BJP has presented itself as a party concerned with the interests of the Hindus, a category that it uses interchangeably with the Indians. He has carefully excluded Muslims from his political messages and tried to systematically demonize them.

The BJP is trying to work on the Hindu mind and transform it to the point where it is defined only in exclusion or opposition to Muslims.

He wants the self-image of the Hindus to be that of a tolerant, progressive, modern and liberal people who face the threat of annihilation by an exaggerated, obscurantist, fanatic and anti-modern Muslim community. Hindus must see themselves as the first and true bearers of Indian nationalism and see others as newcomers, minor Indians who need to be observed, nationalized and disciplined in an indigenous way.

The growing political distance between Hindus and Muslims further aggravates the situation and deepens the distrust that Hindus take care of Muslims. The BJP continues to insist on these failures and, in doing so, is forming a Hindu voting bank.

In the long term, the transformation of the Indian electorate into Hindu would guarantee the indefinite permanence of the BJP in power.

This process is also forcing opposition parties to adopt the rhetoric and policies of the BJP to remain "relevant,quot; on the political scene. As parties like Congress fall into obscurity with their stance in defense of pluralism and minority rights, survivors such as the AAP have the opportunity to "win," at least at the local level, by keeping silent about the " Muslim affairs "and support the anti-Muslim policies of the central government.

In this sense, the great majority that obtained the AAP in Delhi when using this strategy is not a comfort for Muslims.

The AAP had supported the repeal of article 370 and the division of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, against which Muslim communities have protested. Most opposition parties have also welcomed the announcement of a Ram temple trust, which consists of raising funds to build a Hindu temple at the site of the destroyed Babri mosque.

With its complicity, the central policies aimed at Muslims will continue incessantly and India will continue along the majority path in which the BJP has put it.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.