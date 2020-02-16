The death toll from Coronavirus goes from 1700, quarantined cruise passengers return to the United States on February 16 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has exceeded 1,700.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now establishing laboratories across the country, including Los Angeles, to evaluate anyone who has flu-like symptoms. San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York are also involved, with more sites on the way.

The World Health Organization is sending a team to China to help in the hot zone of the outbreak. More than 1,700 health workers have been infected. The United States government is also preparing to evacuate US citizens trapped on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.

More than 400 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since February 5 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The US embassy in Japan says the Americans will return to the United States on February 16 on a chartered flight.

They will have to spend another two weeks of quarantine when they return. So far, more than 350 people have tested positive for Coronavirus on that ship.