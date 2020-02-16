The daughter-in-law had it with the talk about babies – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I have an unconventional problem with my mother-in-law.

She doesn't intrude, undermines me, tells me how to raise my children or hints that I am not good enough for her son. She provides free child care and always brings gifts for children, most of which I approve of.

My problem is that she is unbearably annoying.

He has an extremely sharp voice, a thick Russian accent and a pronounced stutter.

I can't hold these things against him, and they're just a bit annoying in a normal conversation. But when he talks to my children, especially the baby, it becomes unbearable.

She speaks exclusively in a mixture of interrupted English-speaking and meaningless noises, and the level of repetition is almost pathological.

She can repeat the same sharp song "Oo goo goosh! Oo goo goosh! Sound my baby literally hundreds of times over the course of an hour.

Once, when I felt particularly sarcastic, I started timing his verbal cumshots. Many spend more than 10 minutes without rest.

My level of discomfort is so high that I walk away, I shrink and scream in silence when it gets bad.

I don't know how to address this, or if it's worth it.

I want to stop fearing spending time with her and feeling stressed waiting for the next round of baby nonsense to begin. Please help!

– annoying

Dear annoying: You say you can't keep your mother-in-law's verbal tics against her, so … don't do it. Just don't do it.

Much of what he reports is very unkind. I will assume that you suffer from a short-term form of annoyance onset of psychosis.

This kind woman is the beloved grandmother of your children. She can't control her accent or stutter. Her "goo goo gooshing,quot; and her talk about babies are annoying to you, but she is really singing an old song: this is a song of human connection, transmitted from elders to babies since the beginning of time. It is also transmitting part of its inheritance (and that of your children).

When the children are older, they can say, "Babushka, now I am a big boy. Don't talk to me like I'm a baby, because I'm big."

Anyway, I totally understand how annoying this would be for adult ears.

When it arrives, apologize and go to the kitchen to make a cup of tea. Take a deep breath while the water boils. Unleash your silent tirade. And then congratulate yourself for being patient.

Dear Amy: I have a guest outside the city who visits for a few weeks, both for work and for relaxation.

It was an unplanned visit and she has been very accommodating with the scheduled activities I had before her arrival. We had a lot of fun together and included it in as many activities as possible.

I was invited to a party and she will remain in the city during that weekend.

I would like to include it in my plans, since it has nothing else to do that night.

I asked the host if he could bring one more to the meeting. The host replied that it was a small group and would rather not entertain an extra.

Well now what do I do? I can see the situation from all sides. The host should not feel compelled to include another guest and should not be expected to cancel. But I also feel bad because my guest has nothing to do that night.

What would be a good way to handle this situation and similar ones in the future?

– Good host

Dear Host: You sound like a very attentive and attentive friend. However, if your guest is with you for several weeks on an unscheduled visit, he will face some cases in which he will have to entertain himself. You have a prior commitment; She has a (presumably cozy) place to stay. She should be grateful for her accommodation and understanding about her dilemma.

You will have to "chillax,quot; alone that night.

Dear Amy: Answer many questions about how to communicate through the political division. Unfortunately, all of his questions seem to be about liberals who hate Trump supporters. Wow. Biased a lot?

– Disenchanted

Dear Disenchanted: My theory is that these days liberals simply feel more aggrieved. I guess this goes with the territory of the "helpless,quot;, but my advice, to speak and listen, works both ways.

