The Chinese press tour & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; was canceled due to coronavirus

The deadly outbreak of Coronavirus that killed hundreds of people and infected thousands has led James Bond bosses to abandon any promotional event in China.

The press tour and the premiere of James Bond in China have been ruled out due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"No time to die"it opened in Beijing in April 2020, but the great event and a subsequent tour of the nation were canceled after the decision of Chinese officials to close 70,000 cinemas in an effort to stop the spread of the disease, which has now claimed the Lives of more than 1,600 people.

The latest Bond movie: Daniel CraigThe last one will open in North America on April 10.