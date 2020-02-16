The casualties of the damned Mongolian love story with coal | Environment

All rooms of the three-story Songinokhairkhan hospital in western Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, are full. They are mainly occupied by young children who are treated for respiratory problems, according to the busy nurses here.

The cause is heavy pollution, mainly due to excessive dependence on coal for decades in the country.

Children's hospitals in the area are overloaded and pediatricians can only treat the symptoms of health problems caused by air pollution, they cannot eliminate the cause.

A young mother, Ganchimeg, expects the fever to decrease in the trembling body of her one-year-old daughter. They have been here all day. "He has been coughing a lot," says the tired mother. "When we came here they told me it's probably pneumonia." Your daughter smiles and then coughs.

UNICEF declared the problem of air pollution in Mongolia as a "child health crisis,quot; in a 2018 report stating: "In the last 10 years, the incidence of respiratory diseases in Ulaanbaatar increased alarmingly, including an increase 2.7 times in respiratory infections per 10,000 inhabitants.

"Pneumonia is now the second leading cause of death for children under five in the country. It was found that children living in a highly polluted district of downtown Ulaanbaatar have 40 percent less lung function than children living in a rural area. "

Ganchimeg and his daughter, who has a high fever and does not stop shaking, at Songinokhairkhan Hospital, Western Ulaanbaatar (Fredrik Lerneryd / Al Jazeera)

Ariunsanaa and Oyun (Mongols tend to use only one name)They are a young couple living in the western district of Ger de Ulaanbaatar. Gers are traditional yurts of Mongolia small wooden structures in which whole families live.

His two children, a four-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, have been hospitalized this winter with fever, cough and, finally, pneumonia. "The same old story every winter," says Ariunsanaa, preparing suutei tsai and cookies inside his ger while the television shows flickering images of a distant conflict.

"It's the same strain of flu that reappears every winter, and every year it affects children much more than the previous winter.

"Medicines and antibiotics are not free," he adds.

Behind a curtain hangs the shamanic coat of Ariunsanaa. Interest in Mongol shamanism has increased among young people, after being banned during the communist government. Local people seek Ariunsanaa's advice on matters from relationships to health.

Inside the crowded Songinokhairkhan hospital in Ulaanbaatar. All three-story hospital rooms are occupied, mainly by young children with respiratory problems (Fredrik Lerneryd / Al Jazeera)

The price of success

This is not all that has changed here since the fall of communism.

The arrival of democracy in Mongolia in 1990, together with the economic boom of the country's rich coal resources, gave rise to a market economy class system defined by a surprising income inequality.

"Despite the strong overall growth, job creation and poverty alleviation remain an important challenge," is how the International Monetary Fund summarized the situation in its 2019 member country report.

So, while doctors recommend that people, especially those with young children, leave Ulaanbaatar for fresh air, this is a luxury that few can afford.

"I don't want to get pregnant again, I'm too scared," says Oyun. "When I was pregnant, both times during the winters, I always feared that air pollution would lead to birth defects."

The house of Ariunsanaa and Oyun in a working-class neighborhood west of Ulan Bator (Fredrik Lerneryd / Al Jazeera)

In the mid-2010s, the World Bank hailed Mongolia as the "fastest growing economy in the world." But the global financial crisis and the subsequent rise and fall of commodity prices hit Mongolia hard, fueling poverty, unemployment and despair.

A bailout of $ 5.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund helped get Mongolia's economy off its knees.

In 2018, the country produced 34.4 million tons of coal equivalent oil (TOE), a record. Overall, the National Statistical Office (NSO) of Mongolia says that the mining industry accounts for almost 22 percent of the nation's revenues for 2019.

Despite this, coal is not the magic bullet for Mongolia that many believed it was; It is also a poisoned chalice. It is proving to be a "resource curse," so excessive dependence on a country with one or a limited number of natural resources, in the case of Mongolia, coal and copper, can lead to a lack of investment in other sectors, as well as greater investment. corruption risk

In its 2019 report, Freedom House, the NGO funded by the U.S. government. UU., Highlights the increase in corruption levels within the mining sector in Mongolia, despite, or perhaps due to, anti-corruption laws "vaguely written and infrequently applied."

But, above all, coal is dirty and its excessive use has triggered a health and environmental crisis in Ulaanbaatar, as well as beyond.

The view from the house of Ariunsanaa and Oyun in one of the ger districts of Ulaanbaatar (Fredrik Lerneryd / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; There were many sick people & # 39;

In the Mongolian steppe, apparently far from the center of the coal industry, the effects of this excessive dependence on coal are already strongly affecting the country's nomadic population.

The Ger of the Batbold family, camouflaged by snow, is surrounded by valleys on the outskirts of Karakorum, the former Mongolian capital founded by Genghis Kahn.

There are other gers within walking distance, dotted between animal enclosures and giant piles of wood to heat these rudimentary houses. Apart from that, these families live alone, as the Mongol nomads have done for centuries.

It is a lifestyle. But Mongolian nomads, who depend on livestock and contribute mainly to the cashmere industry, now see the consequences of climate change directly in the eye, embodied by a man-made catastrophe they call the "dzud," a term for severe winters marked by hunger. , financial and cold difficulties that now endure every year.

Chantsaldulam and Banzragch Batbold prepare dinner for their seven children within the Ger family in the Mongolian Steppes. Life is becoming difficult for the family in the face of increasingly harsh winters (Fredrik Lerneryd / Al Jazeera)

Millions of cattle have died due to the dry summers followed by extreme winters during the last decade in Mongolia, according to a 2018 report from the research journal Nature.

It states: "Relieve the impacts of climate change on pastoralist communities, by strengthening adaptive capacities, risk reduction strategies, including reducing the vulnerability of pastoralists to future hazards and resilience in environments degraded, it will be a crucial challenge. "

This extreme weather phenomenon is the scourge of everyday life for all nomads. "Here, winter begins in the summer,quot; says Chantsaldulam Batbold.

Here, winter begins in the summer. Chantsaldulam Batbold

She is paying homage to the sky, the mountains and the ground outside the family garden by throwing spoons of fresh cow's milk in the air, in a kind of offering. "We thought summer would be good; it wasn't like that. There is no grass for animals and winter is getting harder."

Every day, the family removes cattle (100 cows, goats, horses and sheep) in search of suitable pastures. "We can't get enough hay for them because of the higher prices, and even if we had it, it's not nutritious enough," says Banzragch Batbold while saddling his horse. Chantsaldulam hands you a thermos with hot tsai suutei, a traditional Mongolian drink consisting of milk, salt, tea leaves and water.

The nearby river is covered with ice and melted snow serves as drinking water. The seven children of Batbold, who are aged between nine months and 10 years, fire their father and play outside until his mother takes them back inside. Three of them, who attend a boarding school in Ulaanbaatar, returned from school with the flu just before Christmas, another effect of the contamination, Chantsaldulam suspect.

"There were a lot of sick people at school, as is often the case at this time of year," she says.

Nomadic communities in Mongolia must fight the harsh winter to find pastures for their cattle (Fredrik Lerneryd / Al Jazeera)

As with any typical Mongolian ger, life is divided into sections: the kitchen area; beds a sofa for visitors; a sanctuary for valuables, family portraits, clothes and a television. The heart of the ger is the stove, which provides heat during the hard winter season.

The temperature can reach 30 ° C inside the ger, while outside it is as cold as 20 minutes.° C.

Climate change has been particularly extreme in Mongolia, where the average temperature has increased by 2.2 ° C since 1940, compared to 0.85° C for the planet in general, wreaking havoc on weather patterns.

According to a 2019 report from the European Institute for Asian Studies, the Mongolian mining sector is to blame for this and, therefore, for the resulting compromised biodiversity and the deterioration of public health. The report says: "Mining activities and infrastructure projects related to mining have, in fact, contributed to the rapid increase in CO2 emissions in the country, the vast erosion of grasslands and deforestation."

The choice for those who live on the ground? Support it or leave.

"In the steppe, you are alone," Chantsaldulam laments. Many have opted for the latter, going to the Ger districts of Ulaanbaatar, where thousands of former nomads become city dwellers reside in a parallel socioeconomic society.

In 2001, the total population of Ulaanbaatar was 630,000; in 2014 it had reached more than one million. Now it is 1.6 million. According to the National Statistical Office of Mongolia, one in every four inhabitants of Ulaanbaatar lives in what the International Monetary Fund describes as "slums,quot;, the ger districts, and 28.4 percent of the population lives below the threshold of poverty

Chantsaldulam and Banzragch know both worlds, but neither do they imagine; Climate change has altered everything, everywhere.

"When you walk with your animals, day after day for many years, you realize what is at stake," says Banzragch. "The wheel of life is changing on its axis."

Children in the preschool 68 of Ulan Bator. The school uses air purifiers and fans, and never opens the windows, in an attempt to keep students safe from contamination (Fredrik Lerneryd / Al Jazeera)

Extreme measures

Ulaanbaatar was called Urga ("Palace,quot;) until 1924, when, as the capital of the new People's Republic of Mongolia, he adopted his name in Soviet style, which means "Red Hero,quot;.

The mountain plateaus surround the city, which functioned as a Buddhist meeting point in the 1700s. The winds come from Siberia in the north, turning winters into long and cold periods of existence under a veil of smog. With 1.6 million, the city's population has tripled since 1989. The underdeveloped suburbs of Ulaanbaatar have swollen like balloons and these ger districts lack sustainable access to electricity and clean water, so coal, now Briquettes issued by the government, is the only option for cooking and heating.

As a result, authorities blame the Ger districts of Ulaanbaatar for 80 percent of the dangerous levels of air pollution in recent years that are affecting residents. Young children, the elderly and pregnant women are particularly prey to infections, viruses and diseases, which spread easily in poorly ventilated facilities.

A preschooler named "63,quot; in Gachuurt, eastern Ulaanbaatar, has taken extreme measures to protect his children.

"We have installed air purifiers, updated fans and we keep all windows closed at all times to ensure that our 150 students have access to fresh air and clean food," says principal Nyamsuren Enkhtsetseg.

The view through the window on the second floor, however, shows that the preschool's neighbor is a heating plant. Emissions of raw coal that extend over a part of Ulaanbaatar where the ban on raw coal has not yet been implemented, forces all children to wear protective masks when playing outside. "We have begged the authorities to withdraw it, but nothing has happened," sighs Enkhtsetseg.

A woman without her briquette coupon tries to buy a bag at one of the distribution points in Ulaanbaatar. She will leave empty-handed and will not be able to heat her house (Fredrik Lerneryd / Al Jazeera)

In December 2018, the Mongolian government banned the use of unprocessed raw coal for cooking and heating in the home, a directive that has been implemented in six of the nine düüregs (districts) of Ulaanbaatar so far. The ban will take effect in the rest in 2021.

The government-issued coal briquettes, which are "cleaner,quot; than raw coal but are still rationed, provide a substitute and have helped reduce the city's air pollution levels by half. Briquettes, made of powdered coal and coking coal from the southern Gobi region, are produced in a newly built plant in Ulaanbaatar and are sold at certified "briquette stations,quot; throughout the capital.

Residents who need to heat coal should show ration coupons to buy them for $ 1 per bag, without coupons or briquettes.

Anyway, at one of the distribution sites, a woman without her briquette coupon is trying to buy a bag. Briquette vendors shake their heads; There is nothing they can do. If they sell to unauthorized customers, they run the risk of a 30 percent salary deduction.

"How am I supposed to heat our house tonight?" the woman asks, then turns around and leaves the station, her two children try to follow her.

It is doubtful that rationing is respected by all. People will always find a way around it, especially when the cold bites. "People use briquettes like old raw coal and burn them in the same way," Byambajargal Losol, a physicist at the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, told AFP in November last year. "Briquettes are thick and compact, so they require twice as much oxygen to burn, compared to raw coal."

But the ban on raw coal indicates political responsibility, proclaims Gabymbyme Haldai, head of the Department of Air Pollution Reduction at Ulaanbaatar. "The briquette transition has halved our air pollution levels in just one winter. Now, the production capacity at the briquette plant must increase and the ban should be implemented in wider areas."

Haldai sees no problems with Mongolia's dependence on coal. "Coal makes Mongolia independent of energy," he says.

Questions about investments in sustainable energy seem to bother you. "I don't know where you come from or what energy sources you use. Here, we experience extreme weather conditions," says Haldai.

However, the ban on raw coal "will only lead to Mongolia so far," says Alex Heikens, UNICEF representative in Mongolia. "Their visible positive results could end up being counterproductive. Only a 90 percent decrease in air pollution will make a real difference to people's climate and health."

Eight residents of Ulaanbaatar have suffocated while they slept due to carbon monoxide poisoning after burning briquettes, and 1,000 people have been hospitalized with symptoms of nausea and breathing difficulties since October last year.

Miners transport raw coal from a semi-illegal mine in Nalaikh, Mongolia. Production and demand for local mines in Nalaikh have declined by 80 percent since the ban on crude coal (Fredrik Lerneryd / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Times have never been so difficult & # 39;

The government's attempts to curb pollution, especially by prohibiting the use of raw coal in some areas, have brought new difficulties to those who depend on the mining industry for a living.

Darkness falls on the industrial remains of Nalaikh, now closed and abandoned open pit coal mine, 40 km east of the capital of Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar. The former state mine closed due to falling demand for crude coal, but coal reserves are still there. They are now taken from narrow, small-scale wells that operate semi-illegally, providing intermediaries with raw coal to sell on the black market.

A dirt road ends on an axis 120m deep here. Five miners drink Coca-Cola and smoke cigarettes inside a ger, which has risen next to the well. "I've been a miner since I was a kid," says Khurelshagai, smiling at his daughters' clips on his phone. "But times have never been as difficult as today."

Since the 1950s, Nalaikh Coal was an important local employment provider and an important energy provider for Ulaanbaatar. But it was also the main contributor to carbon dioxide emissions and high levels of hazardous atmospheric particles called PM2.5. These microscopic particles enter the lungs and bloodstream, and are responsible for turning the capital of Mongolia into one of the most polluted cities in the world.

This used to be a place of pride. Now, it looks like a war zone Tserengund, coal miner

"There really is no affordable alternative (to coal) in terms of clean fuel," said Delgermaa Vanya, health and environment officer at the World Health Organization in a 2019 report. "As a result, in the winter months , more than 600,000 tons of raw coal are burned to heat in approximately 200,000 gers of the city, which represents about 80 percent of the winter pollution of Ulaanbaatar. "

The ban on raw coal has helped Mongolia's ecological and financial climate, but it has also rewritten life in Nalaikh, where locals talk about shattered businesses and a lost future. The production of coal on an industrial scale is a thing of the past there, although small amounts of raw coal are still pirated and removed from semi-squat wells and sold, either to the remaining raw coal heating plants in Ulaanbaatar or In the black market.

Workers at a briquette station in Ulaanbaatar. Each bag costs $ 1 (Fredrik Lerneryd /Al Jazeera)

Mongolian democracy is primarily embodied as the financial liberalization of large industries, says Tserengund, one of the miners. He is smoking on the hillside overlooking the narrow well 120m deep. He has coughed, dug and made his way through narrow wells for 20 years to support his wife and son. Your only reward will be a broken body. "The boss can't pay me; I only receive daily rations of coal for heating and cooking. But I have no choice, we don't want to die frozen."

Night temperatures fall by less than 30 ° C. The last coal miners in Nalaikh catch their breath on the hillside; They have the air of guardians of a lost industrial kingdom. Tserengund looks around and sees more than just piles of gravel, rubble and a silent industrial land of no one.

"This used to be a place of pride," he laments. "Both my grandparents and my parents worked here. In the summers, the cows grazed on the surrounding hills. At that time, the place was green."

"Now," he sighs, "it looks like a war zone."