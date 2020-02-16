The belligerent parts of Yemen agree to a large-scale exchange of prisoners & # 39; | News

The belligerent parts of Yemen agreed to implement an important exchange of prisoners, according to the United Nations, in a breakthrough that followed another intense combat, including air strikes by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that killed dozens of civilians.

Sunday's announcement of the prolonged exchange came after seven days of meetings in the capital of Jordan, Amman, between the Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government, backed by the coalition.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa26b88c2b48b8601bca1f60b1e2a87a511% %MINIFYHTMLa26b88c2b48b8601bca1f60b1e2a87a512%

The UN mission in Yemen said in a statement that both sides had decided to "immediately begin exchanging lists for the next release,quot; of the prisoners, calling it the "first official large-scale exchange,quot; of this type since the beginning of the long period. -Running conflict.

"Today the parties showed us that even with the growing challenges on the ground, the confidence they have been generating can still give positive results," said UN envoy Martin Griffiths.

Concluding a 7 day meeting in #Amman, the parties agreed on details to complete the first exchange of prisoners, a step towards fulfilling their commitment to the gradual release of all detainees related to the conflict in #Yemen according to him # Stockholm Agreement: https: //t.co/3csEU8G0vu – UN Special Envoy for Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) February 16, 2020

The UN mission did not reveal specific numbers for the expected prisoner exchange, but Abdul-Qader al-Murtaza, a rebel officer in charge of prisoner affairs, said in a tweet that the first phase of the agreement included the release of more than 1,400 prisoners. from both sides

He said the talks will continue for another two days to "prepare and review the final lists."

The discussions were co-chaired by the Griffiths office and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Representatives of the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE also attended the talks, the UN said.

Griffiths urged both sides to move forward with the agreed prisoner exchange "with the greatest sense of urgency." He did not give details on when they would begin the exchange.

Franz Rauchenstein, head of the ICRC in the capital of Yemen, Sanaa, welcomed the passage as "encouraging."

The prisoner exchange agreement was seen as a breakthrough during the 2018 peace talks in Sweden. The Houthis and the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi agreed at the time several confidence-building measures, including a ceasefire in the strategic port city of Hodeidah.

The implementation of the tentative peace plan stumbled amid ongoing military offensives and deep distrust between the two sides.

The conflict in the poorest country in the Arab world broke out at the end of 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north of the country. Months later, the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE launched a military intervention in an attempt to restore the Hadi government.

Since then, about 20,500 air strikes have been carried out in the country, according to the information. collected by the Yemen Data Project.

On Sunday, the Houthis said that more than 30 civilians were killed in coalition airstrikes, and the UN confirmed the death toll as it deplored a "shocking,quot; failure to protect the unarmed population of the war-torn country.

The attack in the northern province of al-Jawf came after a coalition fighter plane crashed in the same area, and the rebels said they had shot it down.

The Houthis said women and children were among the dead and wounded in the air strikes, while the West-backed coalition fought against the rebels. admitted the "possibility of collateral damage,quot; during a "search and rescue operation,quot; at the site of the Saudi plane crash.

The resumption of fighting threatened to eclipse the hopes generated by the conversations in the Oman canals between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.

The talks focus on provisional agreements, such as the reopening of the main Yemen international airport in Sanaa, which was closed by the coalition in 2016.

As a sign of progress, two UN flights carrying dozens of seriously ill Yemenis abroad took off last week from the rebel-controlled capital, the first since the beginning of the air blockade.