Teen girl filmed by a teenage boy in Little Village – Up News Info Chicago

Chicago police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot Saturday afternoon in Little Village.

Police say the girl was shot in the cheek in the 2400 block of South Troy Street by a 15-year-old boy who was driving a firearm that he then shot.

It happened shortly after noon.

As a city, we have a fundamental obligation to guarantee the safety of our children so that they can pursue their dreams and live a life free of violence. Each and every one of us must intensify and play a role in fulfilling that commitment. – Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 16, 2020

Police are investigating how the gun was fired.

The child is in police custody.

The girl was taken to the Stroger Hospital in good condition.