Teen girl filmed by a teenage boy in Little Village – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Chicago police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot Saturday afternoon in Little Village.

Police say the girl was shot in the cheek in the 2400 block of South Troy Street by a 15-year-old boy who was driving a firearm that he then shot.

It happened shortly after noon.

Police are investigating how the gun was fired.

The child is in police custody.

The girl was taken to the Stroger Hospital in good condition.

