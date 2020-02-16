Tamar Braxton removes all its IG publications and David Adefeso shares romantic videos of Cabo San Lucas

Tamar Braxton seems to have deleted all of his Instagram posts from the other day. Fans don't know what's going on, and some people got scared, believing that maybe something bad happened between her and David Adefeso.

But people were happy to see David posting some amazing videos with Tamar from Cabo San Lucas. Check out his post below:

‘The last 20 months have been like a dream come true. Who would have guessed that two oceans would meet that warm summer night in the Pacific and join so quickly to form an unbreakable bond that becomes much stronger every day? Through each storm that forms the tide becomes stronger, and each wave creates another indescribable memory that lasts a lifetime. Words cannot begin to describe how much I love you, my @tamarbraxton, but our memories can help you show how many forms you complete. Happy Valentine's Day my love❤️. I love you completely❤️❤️🥰🥰❤️❤️ ’David captioned his emotional post.

A follower said: "Why can't I find this kind of love? I'm a good woman." But seriously, I'm happy for you two and I love you together. I love to see happy people. I know someday my time will come … I will be patiently waiting for #sorryfortherant. "

A fan was also happy for the couple and posted this: ‘Aww that sweet. He is a guardian when a man is not afraid of the world knowing his feelings, which is true love. I am so happy that you both continue to shine and shower with unconditional LOVE … Happy Valentine's Day !!! & # 39; & # 39;

A follower said: ya Wife now. We already bought the outfits that we are going to come to this Nigerian wedding. "

Someone else posted this: ‘I am very happy for you two. God is amazing and happy Valentine's day !!!!!! "and a fan said:" Beautiful couple simply loves each other as much as possible life is short. "

Another commentator wrote: You really are really lucky, Tamara. This guy really loves you🔥❤️ I hope it's the best for you and your son. Your fight was real and God blessed you with a beautiful soul. You have matured and grown as a woman. I'm sure I'm not the only one who sees it. "

Tamar recently killed some breakup rumors that have been floating online.



