Tamar Braxton calls David Adefeso her "husband,quot; and fans go crazy with emotion

David Adefeso went to Israel with a part of his family for his brother-in-law's wedding. He kept fans up to date with several posts on social media, and also shared a video in which the whole family dances and celebrates.

Look at it below and look at Tamar Braxton's comment that has amazed fans.

& # 39; ISRAEL ADVENTURE DAY 3- After visiting the Knesset and the Holocaust Museum, we needed something to rejoice a little … what better way than a partaaaaaayyyy🕺🏾🕺🏾🔥🔥💃🏼💃🏼 #touristisrael # visitisrael #israeliamerican # israel & # 39; David captioned his post.

Tamar skipped the comments and posted this: "My husband will dance exactly at home in the church and in the club!"

David told Tamar: "Are you supposed to dance differently in church and club?"

Another follower was surprised and said: Espe Wait! What?! Husband??? How you slip this on your Tamartian friends like this ❤️ Congratulations to God bless you! ’

A fan told Tamar: ta @tamarbraxton Congratulations on the marriage. You deserve the best "!"

Another follower said this: Sí Yes, yes, do it, do it, get it, get it! ENJOY, waiting for Tamar music !!! God bless! & # 39;

Someone else posted: ‘You are all beautiful. The lady of the badge, take off those underwear and you'll be perfect. "

In other news, Tamar seems to have deleted all of his Instagram posts from the other day.

Fans don't know what's going on, and some people got scared, believing that maybe something bad happened between her and David Adefeso.

But people were happy to see David posting some amazing videos with Tamar from Cabo San Lucas.

‘The last 20 months have been like a dream come true. Who would have guessed that two oceans would meet that warm summer night in the Pacific and join so quickly to form an unbreakable bond that becomes much stronger every day, "wrote David.

You should check his full message for Tamar.



