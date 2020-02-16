T20 Women's World Cup: a look at the places in Australia | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML8edeaab1671ed52be535a89dd650cf6311% %MINIFYHTML8edeaab1671ed52be535a89dd650cf6312%





The MCG will organize the final of the T20 Women's World Cup on March 8.

They are defending champions and the most successful team in the history of the tournament, but never before has Australia hosted the T20 ICC Women's World Cup.

%MINIFYHTML8edeaab1671ed52be535a89dd650cf6313% %MINIFYHTML8edeaab1671ed52be535a89dd650cf6314%

However, all that will change in the coming weeks, to show fans around the world that Australia is much more than a dominant team in the field.

%MINIFYHTML8edeaab1671ed52be535a89dd650cf6315% %MINIFYHTML8edeaab1671ed52be535a89dd650cf6316%

From the impressive coasts of Sydney to the metropolis of Melbourne, through emblematic stadiums in Perth and Canberra, Land Down Under will surely organize a tournament that we will never forget.

1:00 Watch the women of England in action at Sky Sports Cricket during the T20 World Cup Watch the women of England in action at Sky Sports Cricket during the T20 World Cup

Sydney

There are few better places to start a T20 World Cup than the Sydney Showground Stadium. Located in the Sydney Olympic Park, the 18,000-seat venue is the main elite oval sports stadium in western Sydney and is used year-round by numerous sports codes.

There is only one place to be on February 21, as Australia, India and cricket fans from around the world join for the opening ceremony of Big Dance in Sydney, a celebration not only of cricket, but also of culture and the dance.

The Sydney Showground Stadium will host the opening match between Australia and India.

Including the first game, five matches will be held at the Sydney Showground, which will be part of the Annual Women in Sports Festival at the Sydney Olympic Park.

Current home of the Big Throw League Sydney Thunder team, the stadium never lacks races with Hobart Hurricanes scoring a 189-3 land record in 2018.

World Cup matches at the Sydney Showground Stadium: Australia vs India (February 21); South Africa vs Pakistan, England v West Indies (March 1); Pakistan vs Thailand, West Indies vs (South Africa, March 3)

Australia vs India Live

The action is then directed to the magnificent capacity of 42,500 Sydney Cricket Ground for a double header semifinal that will be played on March 5.

Loaded with sports history, the SCG has provided a great deal of entertainment for over 150 years with every famous Australian cricketer adorning the sacred lawn.

Twice before, the terrain received WT20I, with Australia winning both times against New Zealand and India. Between games, the vibrant city has a lot to offer to traveling fans.

Beyond the iconic Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Sydney Opera House, the city has some of Australia's most beautiful beaches along with countless museums, restaurants and cultural attractions.

World Cup matches at SCG: Both semifinals (March 5)

The semifinals will be held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground

Perth

West Coast fans will also enjoy the taste of the T20 Women's World Cup as the iconic WACA Ground hosts five games in three days.

The WACA, which will house 19,000 people, has been home to Western Australia since 1899 with the first-class cricket that has been played there since then.

Recognized for being one of the fastest pitches in the world, playing in the WACA will test the batter's ability to play at a pace, with the West Indies and Thailand being the first to test the conditions while facing in Group B on 22 February.

England begins its campaign against South Africa at The WACA

The stadium will host its first women's T20I in this World Cup, but Australia's captain, Meg Lanning, knows the feeling of success at Perth, home of its first international century in 2011.

World Cup matches at The WACA: West Indies vs Thailand, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka (February 22); England vs South Africa (February 23); Australia vs Sri Lanka, India vs Bangladesh (February 24)

England vs South Africa Live

Canberra

Oval Manuka It will host five T20 Women's World Cup matches in the group stage when Canberra takes center stage when the tournament reaches its peak.

The picturesque 13,550-seat stadium has hosted rugby, league and hockey in the past, but cricket and Australian football are the main events of the capital today.

Manuka has hosted some incredible women's T20I matches over the years, with Beth Mooney and Danni Wyatt contributing to the first instance of two centuries in a single game in the format.

England will play two group games at Manuka Oval in Canberra

England also completed the most successful chase in the 178 hunt that day, with Wyatt becoming the first woman to mark a century in the second inning.

More recently, England and Australia enjoyed an exciting draw in the triple series this month, with both sides scoring 156 on a track that has traditionally rewarded batters in shape.

World Cup matches in Manuka Oval: England vs Thailand, West Indies vs. Pakistan (February 26); Australia vs Bangladesh (February 27); South Africa vs Thailand, England vs Pakistan (February 28)

England vs Thailand Women Live

England vs Pakistan Live

Melbourne

Melbourne will be at the heart of the action, with the Oval Union home of five group stage matches before Melbourne Cricket Ground hosts the long-awaited final of the ICC T20 2020 Women's World Cup.

Group A teams will head to the St Kilda suburb in Melbourne to play at the Junction Oval, and India and New Zealand will meet on February 27 before the double heads on February 29 and March 2.

The 7,000-seat field is a fixed element in the Women's Big Bash League, with Australia and India finding their straps in two games in the recent triple series.

India chased 176 while losing only three wickets in its opening game, while the home team roared to defend 155 in what was another throbbing match.

Junction Oval will host five games during the tournament

World Cup matches at Junction Oval: India vs New Zealand (February 27); New Zealand vs Bangladesh, India vs Sri Lanka (February 29); Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Australia vs New Zealand (March 2)

The next one is the big one, the MCG – The largest sports stadium in the southern hemisphere will host the final of the ICC Women's World Cup T20 2020.

A world record crowd could be set for a women's sporting event at the MCG on March 8, International Women's Day, as the 94,000-person venue prepares to organize the outcome of the tournament.

Katy Perry will perform in the final of the T20 World Cup in The MCG

As the birthplace of the Test and ODI cricket, the MCG occupies a special place in the heart of Australian cricket fans, with more unforgettable memories to be created next month.

World Cup matches in Melbourne Cricket Ground: Final (March 8)

This article first appeared on the official website of the T20 World Cup of the International Cricket Council.

Watch the ICC T20 Women's World Cup live on Sky Sports since Friday.