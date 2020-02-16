Students in Michigan are being prepared for human trafficking – Up News Info Detroit

Michigan (WNEM) – Mid-Michigan students are being prepared for human trafficking, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

"We have students between the ages of 12 and 18 prepared by people between 22 and 59 last week," said Swanson.

Swanson said that predators went after students even when they were in class at school computers trying to attract them with compliments and gifts.

"Hello, you are beautiful and I want to meet you," said Swanson, explaining what the traffickers are telling the students. "I'd love to take you to dinner. If we meet, I can give you money.

Swanson said they are still investigating complaint incidents. At this time, they are not disclosing information on which schools this happened, only that they are located within Genesee County.

One of the interactions led the student to meet with a person online.

"These people don't have good intentions," said Swanson. "No, they did one thing and that is to assault them and sexually abuse them."

"The victimization is here and it's real," Chia Morgan said with Trauma Recovery at the Hurley Medical Center.

Morgan said that human trafficking is alive and well in Genesee County, anyone trapped in it can get help in the hospital.

"We help them if they need a PPO, what they need to be relocated," Morgan said. "They just need someone to sit down and talk and say that this is something I've been dealing with forever or never thought this could happen."

No arrests have been made, but Swanson said it is still a very active investigation. Swanson warns parents and teachers to be vigilant, especially when it comes to what children are connecting online.

"Because of the online ability to connect and prepare, assault and charge," said Swanson.

