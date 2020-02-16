Struggle between neighbors in western Philadelphia ends in stabbing – Up News Info Philly

Home Local News Struggle between neighbors in western Philadelphia ends in stabbing – Up News...

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – A fight between neighbors ends with a stabbing in western Philadelphia. Investigators say two women were arguing in front of the victim's house in the 1300 block of North Hobart Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say one of them stabbed the other in the right thigh.

CBS3 is told that the victim, a woman in her 50s, will be fine.

A suspect is in custody.

