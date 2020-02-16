Steven Gerrard & # 39; really interested & # 39; to see if the Premier League punishes Manchester City | Soccer news





Steven Gerrard was a Liverpool captain when they finished second behind Manchester City in 2014

Steven Gerrard admits that he is "really interested,quot; to see if action is taken against Manchester City, which could see them stripped of their Premier League title in 2014.

The city has been hit with a two-year suspension of European competition by the UEFA governing body after being found guilty of violations of the rules of Fair Financial Play, a decision that the club is appealing in the Arbitration Court to the sport.

The Pep Guardiola team could also lose their 2014 league title if a separate investigation by the Premier League found that they violated the financial rules, which City denies, and deducted points retrospectively.

"I read it this morning," said Rangers manager Gerrard, who was captain of Liverpool when they finished two points behind City in 2014, after his team's victory over Livingston.

"We will wait and see. From UEFA's point of view, it is obviously a really strong sentence or punishment. I am sure they will appeal, so we will wait and see what the outcome is in that regard."

"Then we'll see if the Premier League acts from there. But if we look at the severity of UEFA's punishment, something went wrong."

"So I'm really interested in seeing the result of that. Until I receive the Premier League penalty, I won't comment further. But I'm really very interested in that … for obvious reasons."

"Everything is buts and buts. It's what it is. Manchester City were champions. While I'm sitting here now, congratulations to them. They are champions. Until things develop, if they develop, everything is a mishap."

"I have nothing to say on the matter. All I say is that I am very interested in the seriousness of what UEFA has presented."