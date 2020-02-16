Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori, accused of & # 39; pretend & # 39; his & # 39; robbery & # 39; by influence!

Last week, Lori Harvey was the victim of an alleged car theft. And everything was recorded on tape by surveillance cameras.

Well, now a website suggests that Lori may have "falsified,quot; the whole thing, recalling the case of Jussie Smollet in Chicago.

The Blind Gossip website published the following:

Every time a celebrity is a victim of a crime, one of the first things the police do is check the surveillance tapes in the area. They look for suspicious people or vehicles and try to reconstruct what happened. Sometimes, as in the case of Jussie Smollett, they have to gather surveillance tapes from multiple locations in a large area to try to get a complete picture or what happened. There is a female celebrity who is the daughter of a male television star. She is gaining fame by dating male celebrities from the world of music. She was the victim of a terrifying crime. Fortunately, there was a security camera trained directly at the crime scene.

Well, the site spoke with a security expert, who suggested that the theft could have been done. They wrote:

This videotape makes no sense. It is very unstable Follow the action, but not in a programmed pattern. A human is definitely controlling the movement of the camera. However, it would be very unusual for a human to control a security camera in a small parking lot. " So what does that mean? "There is something strange about it. Since the camera focuses directly on the crime, the instability of the footage and the way the action is followed, it seems that this video is from a handheld camera." If the video was taken by a person with a handheld camera, what conclusions would you draw from that? "The crime was organized. Some or all of the players knew where and at what time and in what sequence things would happen."

