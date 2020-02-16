Steph and Dom solve their problems of sex, love and life: our vacation was a disaster, should we separate?

Steph and Dom Parker, 52 and 54, rely on their 21 years of marriage to solve their relationship problems. . .

Q: I just returned from a holiday in the Canary Islands with my boyfriend. It was the first time we went out together. I am 41 years old, he is 48, and it was a disaster. Our flight was delayed and our car was canceled. He yelled at the lady at the desk. I was mortified This happened wherever we went. It was simply horrible. We ended up discussing, also, what to do during the day. He wanted to go sightseeing, but he refused to get up before 11 a.m., then he just wanted to rest and drink beer. We stay at the hotel all the time.

I also hated the hotel. I wanted a cheap place and I wanted a five star. This was an unhappy commitment.

At the end of the week, I was going crazy. It's a shame, since I thought he could be the one. But now I am questioning everything. Should I finish things? What you think?

An anonymous reader asked Steph and Dom Parker for advice on a disastrous first vacation with her boyfriend (archive image)

STEPH SAYS: I think the only way you can really meet the person you're dating is going on a trip together for at least a week. The first vacation is a bit like a general rehearsal for the rest of your relationship. It is the only way you can see behind a carefully selected facade and really see the person inside, so it is an absolutely essential test.

I am sorry that the result has been so disappointing, but it is much better to know now than in six months. You are 41 years old, who is still young, but not so young if you expect to meet you, get married and get married.

If children are a priority for you, you have no time to lose. And if the kids aren't on your radar, well, you still don't have time to lose! None of us does. Life is too short to spend with someone who is rude to people.

Which brings me to an important point. You talk about your boyfriend yelling at the staff. The answer to your question is there.

Should you break your relationship with someone who is rude to other people? Yes! Of course. If he is cruel to others, he will be cruel to you. And how could you have respect for someone who behaves like this?

Good manners are important and someone who lacks them does not deserve his time. So I definitely think you should move on. Then, you should analyze what you have learned about yourself and with whom you want to be in the future.

Steph (pictured on the left with Dom) advised the reader to end the relationship, indicating that if the boyfriend is not kind to others, he will be cruel to you.

You may have made a mistake when committing so much to the hotel. I understand why you did it, but at least you know what you want from a vacation, even if you still haven't decided what you want from a man! I guess you work hard and if you want a week of pampering and you can afford it, then that's what you should do.

We must all choose our battles in relationships, but going on vacation that you know you will not like will never end well, so it is worth fighting for what you want.

I think it's time to be honest with your partner, so I would arrange to have a drink in a quiet place.

Be brave, kind and courteous. Tell him you don't see a future together with him.

Yes! The first holiday test failed

They both know that the trip was a disaster, but they must be those who are brave enough to call it. Explain that after their experience together, it is obvious that they are incompatible.

Vacations are supposed to be one of the best moments of our lives. Why spend the rest of yours with someone who makes you, and others, miserable? Drop it gently and book your next vacation immediately!

DOM SAYS: This is a great shame. I'm sorry your relationship went wrong, especially since everything had gone so well so far.

From what you've told me about your boyfriend's behavior, he's obviously not a good traveler, and you can't criticize him for that. Delays and hiccups can stress anyone. That said, I shouldn't have yelled at the person at the desk or, in fact, at anyone. There is no excuse for such behavior.

Dom (pictured) told the reader that if he really liked his boyfriend, the hotel rating would not matter so much, he suggests throwing a coin to decide if they should separate

However, I don't think you should criticize him for not wanting to do many things apart from going to bed, relaxing and having a beer. Steph and I love our vacation, just like any other person, and none of us like to go sightseeing. Most of the time, when we really have vacations, we are exhausted. There is nothing wrong with wanting to spend your vacation time relaxing with a beer.

If you choose an all-inclusive hotel, either one star or five star, the point is that you don't have to leave. So I don't think it's fair to call the poor boy about that either.

You may have had a slightly firmer foot when it comes to hotel choice. If you knew you would not like it, then the time to say it was before booking.

That said, I hope it bothers you because you could easily have spent more on something more elegant, but chose to be strict. It would be very unfair of you to complain about the hotel if it were all you could afford.

There is no pleasure in going to a place that is out of your budget; Pinching the rolls for the buffet breakfast lunch is no fun for anyone. So you should be absolutely forgiven by the naff hotel if that were the only one within your reach.

Throw a coin and see how you feel

The thing is that if you really liked it, I doubt that the star rating would have mattered so much, if it had. And that tells me that you are simply not in love with him. But you don't seem so sure.

So, what I propose is this. Throw a coin. Heads you leave it, tails you stay. Then listen to your instinct about the answer. If your heart sinks at what the coin toss tells you, do the opposite.

If you end up staying together, then you have two options: separate vacations, which doesn't seem like a great idea, or find a middle ground. If he wants to sleep until 11 and wants to get up at dawn, they both do what they want.

You don't have to be joined by the hip all the time. You can go sightseeing while he stays by the pool.

But only if you love him. If not, do not waste your valuable vacation time, or any other time, with the wrong person.

If you have a question that you would like Steph and Dom to address, write to: stephanddom @ dailymail.co.uk