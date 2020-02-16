State Mulls East Metro Safe drinking water plans – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2c0884004ad136a7497447d40be0145b11% %MINIFYHTML2c0884004ad136a7497447d40be0145b12%

– The perfluorochemical compounds used by Minnesota-based 3M in a variety of chemical coatings were intended to make everything from kitchen utensils to clothing adhere and adhere to stains.

Unfortunately, the disposal of PFC wastes at four landfills east of the subway also polluted Minnesota's groundwater.

At a meeting on Friday with representatives of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Department of Health, plans are about to be revealed to address the pollution dilemma.

"These are scenarios that we have executed. They are not final recommendations, they are estimates," said MPCA assistant commissioner Kirk Koudelka.

Koudelka held an information session to prepare the public publication of the state's action plan. Using $ 850 million of an agreement reached with the company, state regulators are looking for projects that spend it in the most effective and efficient way.

A variety of projects that will ensure 174,000 residents of the affected area, located in municipal and private wells, long-term options for safe and reliable drinking water.

Koudelka made it clear that while drilling deeper wells may be part of the solution, it is far from the only one. Eight municipalities have their own drinking water systems, combined with 6,000 private wells.

“There are lower aquifers, but that brings other types of problems. There are natural pollutants to address, concerns also about whether we open aquifers to pollutants from higher aquifers, "Koudelka said.

The interactive maps currently show the location of 1,000 private wells under health warnings due to chemical contaminants. The largest cluster limit along Interstate 94 to the St. Croix River. Also the area surrounding Lake Elmo Regional Park and in several neighborhoods of Cottage Grove.

Hundreds of homes are already receiving deliveries of bottled water or have installed carbon filters. Those systems can cost around $ 2,500 and require annual filter replacement.

"We don't want a treatment system that creates a waste stream that creates a problem later," Koudelka said.

Even so, the granulated activated carbon filtering systems will be compared with the ion exchange system yet to be approved to obtain the greatest effectiveness and the lowest cost. And along with the deepest municipal wells or the water service connection with unaffected cities, a combination of options will probably be part of a permanent solution.

Before the final selection is made in May, the state will hold a series of working group sessions and meet with the affected communities.

Public hearing sessions are scheduled for February 25, February 26 and February 27 at Woodbury, Lake Elmo and Cottage Grove.

Click here for more information: https://3msettlement.state.mn.us/