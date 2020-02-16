South Minnesota Bowling destroyed by fire – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A fire destroyed a bowling alley in Nicollet County on Sunday morning.

According to the San Pedro Fire Department, the teams responded to the fire just after 7:30 a.m. in KingPins Bowley Alley.

%MINIFYHTML1bbaab5690bc163211dd749b7359af8f11% %MINIFYHTML1bbaab5690bc163211dd749b7359af8f12%

The Kasota Fire Department and the North Mankato Fire Department also provided assistance in this fire.

The St. Peter Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation and that the building is a total loss.

From 1 p.m. On Sunday, the fire department remained on the scene.

There is no additional information available at this moment.