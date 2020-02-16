South Africa vs England – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTMLaeb7cdbeca1d0f1b782817df145dafbd11% %MINIFYHTMLaeb7cdbeca1d0f1b782817df145dafbd12%

England got an impressive victory in the series over South Africa by chasing 223 in a third exciting international T20, at Centurion on Sunday.

South Africa surpassed a huge 222-6 of its 20 envelopes, but Captain Eoin Morgan (57th of 22) led from the front, firing seven monstrous six while matching his own record of 21 fastest T20I balls of a England batter.

Jos Buttler (57 of 29) and Jonny Bairstow (64 of 34) too much more than played their part, as England finally pursued the test goal of South Africa, winning by five wickets with five extra balls.

Previously, Heinrich Klassen, in his first game of the series, shot four-quarters and so many maxima in a 33-ball 66 that, along with another excellent platform provided by Temba Bavuma (49 of 24) and Quinton de Kock (35 off) 24), raised South Africa to such a high score.

De Kock had won the draw and, after choosing to make a first use of a batting surface, he and Bavuma quickly threw themselves over England's bowlers, looting 64 of the six-player power game.

Chris Jordan (0-49), so impressive in the series, was crushed by six six straight in his opening, although Ben Stokes (2-35) and Adil Rashid (1-42), armed with gold, helped drag South Africa back very slightly.

Stokes fired De Kock for the first time, trapped in a deep square leg, while Rashid knocked Bavuma down half a century from his first T20I with a faster delivery three balls later.

Stokes added Rassie van der Dussen's scalp (11) in 12, but Klassen had South Africa quickly on the rise with a scorching blow.

Klassen shared a fifty-year partnership with David Miller, of which Miller contributed only four, and drew a half-century of 23 balls when Mark Wood (1-47) was disarmed with the melody of 23 runs of his second of three expensive comebacks. .

Miller (35th of 20), who only had a nine run-a-ball in his name when Klassen set off dodging bowler Tom Curran (2-33) midway through the game, picked up the heavy-impact cloak in the part of behind the entrances, raising the house side above 200.

In response, England lost Jason Roy (7) at a low price in the second round (Tabraiz Shamsi received an excellent jump catch running from a third man), but Buttler responded to criticism of his position at the top of the order with a fifty and five balls to put tourists into operation.

Buttler particularly had great success against the return of Dale Steyn (0-43) to South Africa, scoring consecutive limits in his opening, hitting two more in his second and he and Jonny Bairstow taking 16 of his third.

Buttler and Bairstow scored 19 more of Shamsi's first game, the couple got 91 for the second wicket, with Buttler's half-century in the eighth and the hundred in England in the ninth.

Buttler fell into the tenth, throwing an attempt at his characteristic ramp in the air to cut a third man in front of Dwaine Pretorius (1-40), but not because it bothered Bairstow too much when he shattered 14 of the first three balls of the subsequent Shamsi to bring his own ball of 27 fifty balls.

Dawid Malan was scored with eight, a mistake not characteristic of Bavuma in the additional coverage, although it would not cost the hosts too much since he had surpassed Shamsi (1-40) by 11 not long after Bairstow was defeated by Andile Phehlukwayo (1-34).

At that time, the game seemed to be within reach of South Africa, with England needing 76 of the last six overs, but Morgan's winning hit, along with strong support from Stokes (22 of 12), saw England an impressive victory of the series.

Stokes got into the deep square leg to the first ball of Lungi Ngidi's penultimate to briefly bring South Africa back into the game, only so that Pretorius dropped Moeen Ali into nothing and Morgan to crush his sixth and seventh highs to establish a Reasonable comfortable victory at the end.