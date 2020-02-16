Sonic The Hedgehog breaks records as the highest opening video game adaptation for the holiday weekend

Sonic the Hedgehog He has been in the headlines of the media for the past week for several reasons, and many of them have been quite positive. The positive news has continued, considering that the film has broken box office records for a video game adaptation.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the film scored $ 57 million and is reported to make even more money, around $ 68 million, during Monday's holidays. In other words, the film is expected to exceed past estimates.

Franchise fans know that Sonic The Hedgehog is the voice of Ben Schwarz, along with the sheriff of a small town, played by James Marsden, as well as Jim Carrey, who will play Dr. Robotnik, also known as Eggman in the series of classic games.

Additionally, Sonic the Hedgehog overcame another successful video game adaptation in recent years, for example, Detective Pikachu, He took home $ 54.3 million in his box office debut last year, which made it the most profitable video game adaptation of all time, at least on his first weekend.

As previously reported, the $ 87 million movie, directed by Jeff Fowler, was scrutinized on social media when Sonic The Hedgehog's images reached the mainstream media. Online fans brutally criticized the character of Sonic.

So far, the film has worked well with the public, obtaining an average score of "A,quot; with Cinemascore, a 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a solid box office return. Sonic the Hedgehog continues the pattern of remakes and successful reimagining of Hollywood.

However, movie enthusiasts know that video game adaptations are notorious for their failure at the box office, with the public and with critics. With the exception of the Demonic resident franchise, video game adaptations never work as well as the studio expects.

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog It was initially postponed due to the interpretation of Sonic The Hedgehog, which many fans thought it looked tacky and "scary." In past interviews, Mr. Fowler explained that they used too much "realism,quot; for the character, instead choosing to look at the character's original design for more inspiration.



