Social networks let NBA judges All-Star Dunk Contest play after the loss of Aaron Gordon

TSR Reactionz: If you missed the controversial #NBA star contest Dunk Contest last night, here's a quick summary: it is widely believed that Aaron Gordon of Orlando Magic should have won the Miami Heat Derrick Jones Jr. contest.

Both players showed incredible athletic prowess, but most people felt that the movements Aaron Gordon drew, including the sinking over the 7-foot 5 player Celtics Tacko Fall, earned him the victory.

To make matters worse, this is the second time that people feel that Aaron Gordon was robbed in the dump contest, being the first time he appears in 2016 in the annual competition. Even LeBron James tweeted that there were clearly two winners in Saturday's contest.

Users of social networks went to all the judges of the dump contest for their scores and decision-making, but mainly they came for Dwyane Wade and Chadwick Boseman. Come in to see what social networks say about the results of the controversial dump contest and tell us your opinion below!