Slam Dunk Contest 2020: NBA players say Aaron Gordon was & # 39; stolen & # 39; on the All-Star weekend

CHICAGO – Should Aaron Gordon have been crowned as the winner in the NBA Slam Dunk 2020 contest? Players throughout the league seem to think so.
The Magic striker fell one point below Derrick Jones Jr. in a dump on Saturday night at the United Center in Chicago. Gordon had scored just 50s before his final attempt, a two-handed downing over the center of the Celtics, Tacko Fall, which is on the 7-5 list.
MORE: The best moments of the Slam Dunk 2020 contest
Gordon got 47 of the judges after a 48-point dump of the Heat Jones striker who finished the competition and left the crowd stunned. (Individual scores of each judge in Gordon's last dump: Dwyane Wade, 9; Common, 10; Candace Parker, 10; Chadwick Boseman, 9; Scottie Pippen, 9.)
"Jumping on someone 7-5 and wetting is not an easy task," Gordon said. "What did I get, like a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?"
Several NBA players agreed with Gordon's assessment. Here is a sample of their reactions on Twitter.
That was legendary … but damn, they did Aaron wrong again🤦🏽♂️
– Rudy Gobert (@ rudygobert27) February 16, 2020
I can't believe this … AG THEY STOLEN. SMH 🤬😤🤬
– Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) February 16, 2020
Yall stole it again? That's crazy! Smh!
– elfrid payton (@elfrid) February 16, 2020
Yoooo stole AG 🤦🏽♂️
– Jalen Brunson (@ jalenbrunson1) February 16, 2020
Derrick Jones doesn't even believe that … Smh …
– 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 16, 2020