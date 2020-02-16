Sixers Forward organizes night of thanks to North Bowl fans in Northern Liberties – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTMLe2685754774aaf894e2df7ed8dcd735111% %MINIFYHTMLe2685754774aaf894e2df7ed8dcd735112%
PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott went out with his loyal social media followers Sunday night. Scott organized a night of thanks for members of the Mike Scott Hive fan club at the North Bowl in Northern Liberties.
Scott and his fans played and watched the NBA All-Star Game.
Scott is known for interacting with fans on Twitter as few.
According to fan requests, Scott showed up at weddings and even got tattoos.
Scott says he thrives on the energy of his fans.