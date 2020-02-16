Sixers Forward organizes night of thanks to North Bowl fans in Northern Liberties – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott went out with his loyal social media followers Sunday night. Scott organized a night of thanks for members of the Mike Scott Hive fan club at the North Bowl in Northern Liberties.

Scott and his fans played and watched the NBA All-Star Game.

%MINIFYHTMLe2685754774aaf894e2df7ed8dcd735113% %MINIFYHTMLe2685754774aaf894e2df7ed8dcd735114%

Scott is known for interacting with fans on Twitter as few.

%MINIFYHTMLe2685754774aaf894e2df7ed8dcd735115% %MINIFYHTMLe2685754774aaf894e2df7ed8dcd735116%

According to fan requests, Scott showed up at weddings and even got tattoos.

Scott says he thrives on the energy of his fans.