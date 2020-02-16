Six Nations: Scotland brings Sam Skinner and Matt Fagerson | Rugby Union News





Sam Skinner is back in the Scotland team after overcoming a hamstring injury

Exeter chiefs block Sam Skinner and the Glasgow Warriors in the back row Matt Fagerson have joined Scotland's squad for the Six Nations.

The hamstrings and the respective ribs excluded the couple from the initial selection announced by head coach Gregor Townsend last month, with both players presenting their teams since their return.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the Jonny Gray lock will miss the rest of the Six Nations for Scotland due to a hand injury.

Skinner last appeared for Scotland in last year's summer victory in the test over France in Murrayfield, when he suffered a hamstring injury that would rule him out for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The last test out of Fagerson came the following weekend, in the victory over Georgia in Tbilisi, with 21 years losing the tournament in Japan.

Gloucester's second row forward Alex Craig has been released from the team back to his club.

Scotland visits Italy on February 22 before a home test against France in March before the Townsend team finishes the Cardiff campaign against Wales on March 14.