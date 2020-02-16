Silicon Valley heads to Europe, nervous about the new rules

%MINIFYHTML7a5aa50df9e3aa5573765c95185cf88811% %MINIFYHTML7a5aa50df9e3aa5573765c95185cf88812%

In an interview, Ms. Vestager said that artificial intelligence was one of the most promising technologies in the world, but it presents many dangers because it requires relying on complex algorithms to make decisions based on large amounts of data. He said there should be privacy protections, rules to prevent technology from causing discrimination and requirements that ensure that companies that use the systems can explain how they work, he said.

He raised particular concerns about the increasing use of facial recognition technology and said that new restrictions might be needed before it was "everywhere."

Ms. Vestager said she was waiting for Mr. Zuckerberg's visit. While he was curious to hear his ideas about artificial intelligence and digital politics, he said that Europe was not going to wait to act.

"We will do our best to avoid unwanted consequences," he said. "But obviously there will be expected consequences."

Facebook declined to comment.

Europe is working on artificial intelligence policy under the direction of Ursula von der Leyen, the new head of the European Commission, which is the executive branch of the 27-nation bloc. Ms. Von der Leyen, who took office in November, immediately gave Ms. Vestager a deadline of 100 days to publish an initial proposal on artificial intelligence.

The tight schedule has raised concerns that the rules will rush. Artificial intelligence is not monolithic and its use varies according to the field where it is applied. Its effectiveness depends largely on the data extracted from different sources. Excessively broad regulations could hamper the benefits, such as the diagnosis of diseases, the construction of autonomous vehicles or the creation of more efficient energy networks, some warned in the technology industry.

"There is an opportunity for leadership, but it cannot be just regulatory work," said Ian Hogarth, a London-based angel investor who focuses on artificial intelligence. "Just looking at this through the lens of regulations makes it difficult to push the boundaries of what is possible."