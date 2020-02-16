Shaquille O & # 39; Neal shares Kobe Bryant's relationship with her children

It's a bittersweet night for those who knew and loved Kobe Bryant.
On Sunday, the most important sports stars celebrated the NBA All-Star 2020 weekend at the United Center in Chicago.
During the final game, many took a moment to pay tribute to the late Lakers star, including Jennifer Hudson, Common, Magic johnson, Dwyane Wade Y Shaquille O & # 39; Neal.
Talking to E! News & # 39; Rocsi DiazO & # 39; Neal recalled his favorite moments with the legend and how special the NBA All-Star weekend was this year.
"He just took the time to talk to my children," said O & # 39; Neal about his close relationship with Kobe off the court. "Unfortunately, for me, although I was a great player, I am not my children's favorite player … So (Kobe) takes the time to text my babies, check them out … It was special." "
He added that he tried to do the same with Bryant's daughters.
"I had the same energy when I saw their children. I always approached them and said:" Hello, beautiful ladies. My name is Uncle Shaq & # 39; ".
He also remembered his favorite memory with Bryant on the basketball court.
Adam Pantozzi / NBAE through Getty Images
"My favorite moment with him on the court was after winning the first championship. Of the thousand people in the arena, the only man running and jumping in my arms was … it was him."
The former Lakers player also shared how "crazy,quot; the NBA All-Star weekend has been.
"He has been very crazy, he has been very agitated," he said. "It has been a decayed weekend, of course, without the great Kobe Bryant. But I think we are doing a great celebration job."
O & # 39; Neal also praised the NBA Commissioner, who announced on Saturday that the MVP award would be renamed in honor of the 41-year-old star.
"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game." Adam Silver said earlier in a statement that was shared with E! News. "He always enjoyed the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."
About the name change, O & # 39; Neal told E! News: "I think it was the right thing. Especially at this time of the year, he always tried to get that MVP award. He was that kind of player."
Although the NBA All-Star game will end tonight, the league's tributes to Kobe, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the other seven who died in the helicopter accident are far from over.
On Monday, February 24, the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles will organize a public memorial service.