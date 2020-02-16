Shaquille O & # 39; Neal shares Kobe Bryant's relationship with her children

It's a bittersweet night for those who knew and loved Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, the most important sports stars celebrated the NBA All-Star 2020 weekend at the United Center in Chicago.

During the final game, many took a moment to pay tribute to the late Lakers star, including Jennifer Hudson, Common, Magic johnson, Dwyane Wade Y Shaquille O & # 39; Neal.

Talking to E! News & # 39; Rocsi DiazO & # 39; Neal recalled his favorite moments with the legend and how special the NBA All-Star weekend was this year.

"He just took the time to talk to my children," said O & # 39; Neal about his close relationship with Kobe off the court. "Unfortunately, for me, although I was a great player, I am not my children's favorite player … So (Kobe) takes the time to text my babies, check them out … It was special." "

He added that he tried to do the same with Bryant's daughters.