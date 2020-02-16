Seguin's overtime goal gives the stars a 4-3 victory over Canadians – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MONTREAL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Tyler Seguin scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadians.

Mattias Janmark and Blake Comeau scored in regulation for the Stars, who lost 3-0 before recovering.

%MINIFYHTML54286889b1ad1580aca34cc1cd94688811% %MINIFYHTML54286889b1ad1580aca34cc1cd94688812%

Joe Pavelski had two assists after missing two games due to an injury, as the Stars extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

Joel Armia, Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins ​​scored for the Canadiens (27-26-8), who have lost four straight.

Ben Bishop made 28 saves and beat Montreal's Carey Price, who allowed four goals in 26 shots.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).