School employs therapy puppy to help reduce stress and anxiety – Up News Info DC

– A new therapy puppy in an Ohio school district is more than a pretty face. It is already having a big impact.

At just 12 weeks old, Odin may be small, but he is making himself feel at home in the LaBrae Local School District in Leavittsburg.

"We think it could help with our socio-emotional learning and our anxieties," said Chad Kiser, Odin's manager. “It helps children to open a little. They feel a little more comfortable with animals, they can talk about their feelings a little more. "

On his second day at Labrae, Odin helped comfort a student during an advisory session, said WKBN, a Up News Info affiliate.

With only one week at work, Odin is still getting used to his new schedule and surroundings, but he loves to greet anyone who is, bringing many smiles to the halls.

"When you see the puppy and he comes down the hall and has the leash in his mouth and walks down the hall, he simply puts you in a different mood and I think it's always a good thing to have at school," said the high school principal Labrae, Jeff Starkey.

The Sheepadoodle comes from Training Canines of Statesville, North Carolina. Kiser hopes the district will one day be able to expand the program and bring more dogs.

"He has many opportunities to help many young students and I would also say teachers," Kiser said.