Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to the co-star of & # 39; Sex and the City & # 39 ;, Lynn Cohen

The cartoonist Carrie Bradshaw remembers his late co-star of & # 39; SATC & # 39; who died on Valentine's Day at the age of 86, calling her & # 39; talent, grace and inspiration & # 39 ;.

Sarah Jessica Parker has paid tribute to his deceased "Sex and the city"co-star Lynn Cohen, after the news, the star had passed.

Cohen died at the age of 86 on Friday, February 14, 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter, without any cause of death. After the sad news was confirmed, the 54-year-old actress went to Instagram to remember her castmate.

"Beautiful Lynn Cohen. The beloved and necessary Magda de Miranda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ," he wrote, along with a photo of Lynn.

Lynn starred in "Sex and the City" from seasons three to six, and also appeared in both film adaptations.

After making his debut in 1983 "Without a trace", Cohen happened to appear in many films, including"Manhattan Murder Mystery"Y"The Hunger Games: In Flames".

He also enjoyed a prolific television career, starring in programs that include "Law"Y"Damages".

The late actress also enjoyed a fruitful career on stage, appearing in numerous Broadway productions throughout her career.

She is survived by her second husband, Ron Cohen, with whom she was married for 55 years.